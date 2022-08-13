UFC San Diego: ‘Vera vs Cruz’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to California for tonight’s UFC San Diego event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Marlon Vera vs. Dominick Cruz.

Vera (19-7 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Rob Font. Prior to that impressive win, ‘Chito’ was coming off a knockout of Frankie Edgar and a decision victory over Davey Grant.

Meanwhile, Dominick Cruz (24-3 MMA) enters UFC San Diego on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring decision wins over Casey Kenney (split) and Pedro Munhoz in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘The Dominator’ has never lost a non-title bout and will be looking to keep that streak alive this evening.

Tonight’s UFC San Diego event is co-headlined by a highly anticipated featherweight fight between Nate Landwehr and David Onama.

Landwehr (15-4 MMA) scored a submission win over Ľudovít Klein in his most previous effort this past October. ‘The Train’ has gone 2-2 over his past four Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, David Onama (10-1 MMA) most recently competed at last month’s UFC Vegas 58 event, where he scored a second-round submission win over Garrett Armfield. The ‘Silent Assassin’ suffered his lone career loss in his UFC debut, dropping a decision to Mason Jones.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlight below (refresh for updates):

UFC San Diego Main Card: (ESPN, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Dominick Cruz vs. Marlon Vera –

Nate Landwehr vs. David Onama –

Yazmin Jauregul vs. Iasmin Lucindo –

Devin Clark vs. Azamat Murzakanov –

Ariane Lipski vs. Priscila Cachoeira –

Bruno Silva vs. Gerald Meerschaert –

UFC San Diego Prelims: (ESPN, ESPN+ at 4 p.m. ET)

Angela Hill vs. Lupita Godinez –

Martin Buday vs. Lukasz Brzeski –

Cynthia Cavillo vs. Nina Nunes –

Gabriel Benitez vs. Charlie Ontiveros –

Ode Osbourne vs. Tyson Nam –

Jason Witt vs. Josh Quinian –

Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC San Diego main event between Marlon Vera and Dominick Cruz? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!