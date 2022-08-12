Tyson Fury officially announces retirement on his 34th birthday: “IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY”

Tyson Fury has officially retired from boxing.

In the lead-up to Fury’s fight against Dillian Whyte in London, he was vocal in saying this would be his final fight. He ended up scoring a TKO win and after the fight, he confirmed that was it for him.

“The fans will always want more, they are always baying for more blood. But at the end of the day I don’t have anything more to give. I’ve given everything I’ve got. I’ve been a professional 14 years, I’ve been boxing over 20 years. My time is to go out on a high. I always said that I wanted to walk away on top of the sport, and do it on my terms, and I didn’t want to be the person who said: ‘Well, I should have maybe retired two years ago,’ or whatever,” Fury said to Piers Morgan on Uncensored just days after the win. “I just wanted to walk out on top, go out with a bang. Nearly 100,000 at Wembley, with a knockout performance. They will not forget the Gypsy King in a hurry, and no amount of material assets or money will make me come back out of retirement because I’m very happy.”

Although some thought Fury was done, he recently went on social media and called out Derek Chisora for the trilogy match. Yet, after Chisora showed no interest in it, Fury took to social media on Friday to announce his retirement from the sport.

MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… pic.twitter.com/jNeF1CbBqm — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) August 12, 2022

The WBC then confirmed the news that their heavyweight champ in Fury was indeed done.

Just finished a touching video conference with @Tyson_Fury who has confirmed his official retirement from boxing . We fully support his decision which is a dream for anyone to retire undefeated and as WBC champion of the world.@WBCBoxing will prepare a special farewell event soon pic.twitter.com/2SgCRILldl — Mauricio Sulaiman (@wbcmoro) August 12, 2022

Although Fury and the WBC have both confirmed his retirement is official, many fans are still skeptical especially with Anthony Joshua rematching Oleksandr Usyk next weekend.

If this is indeed the end of Fury’s career, he ends with a record of 32-0-1 and is a two-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBC and The Ring magazine titles as well as being the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring champion after being Wladimir Klitschko but then relinquished the belts as he walked away from the sport.

In his career, Fury holds notable wins over Deontay Wilder, Klitschko, Whyte, Chisora, Otto Wallin, and Steve Cunningham among countless others.

