Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi KO’s Neiman Gracie with a nasty uppercut (Video)

Tonight’s Bellator 284 event was headlined by a key welterweight contest featuring Goiti Yamauchi taking on Neiman Gracie.

Yamauchi (28-5 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back finishes over opponents Chris Gonzalez (TKO) and Levan Chokheli (submission) in his most recent Bellator appearances. The Japanese-born Brazilian MMA fighter has been competing for Scott Coker and company since 2013.

Meanwhile, Neiman Gracie (11-4 MMA) had entered Bellator 284 with hopes of rebounding from his unanimous decision setback to Logan Storley back in February. The jiu-jitsu wizard had gone just 2-3 over his past five fights overall prior to tonight’s matchup with Goiti Yamauchi.

Tonight’s headliner did not make it out of the second round. As seen in the video below, Yamauchi was able to catch Gracie coming in with a massive uppercut which sent the Brazilian standout crashing to the floor. It was a brutal finish and one that marked the first knockout loss of Neiman’s storied career.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Official Bellator 284 Results: Goiti Yamauchi def. Neiman Gracie via KO (uppercut) in Round 2

Check out the nasty finish below courtesy of Bellator MMA on Twitter:

𝙃𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙨 𝙙𝙤𝙬𝙣 🤯@GoitiOfficial may have the most submissions in Bellator history, but that doesn’t mean he can’t hang on the feet! A spectacular finish to #Bellator284 live on @SHOsports. pic.twitter.com/b7I5AxY3PL — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) August 13, 2022

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Who would you like to see Yamauchi fight next following his sensational knockout win over Gracie this evening? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!