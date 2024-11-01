Derrick Lewis shares bold prediction for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

By Cole Shelton - October 31, 2024

Derrick Lewis expects Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic to end rather quickly.

Derrick Lewis, Jon Jones

Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Miocic at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden on November 16. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that Jones is a sizeable betting favorite in.

Ahead of the bout, Derrick Lewis expects Jon Jones to win and do so with ease. He not only thinks Jones will win, but he expects ‘Bones’ to finish Stipe Miocic in the first round.

“I think Jones will beat him in the first round,” Lewis said at UFC Edmonton media day. “It’s crazy to see a lot of people just disrespect Jones like that, like he ain’t the GOAT, for real. A lot of people keep throwing around these GOAT terms and this and that, Jones has been doing this for so many years at the top of the level against all these opponents, like top-ranked guys.

“Even though he have been having all this trouble outside the UFC, it’s like people outside the UFC don’t know, it’s 80% mental and 20% physical. If you don’t have the mentality going into these fights, you aren’t going to do well. For him to be going through all that stuff he been going through, and still beaten these guys like this, it says a lot.”

If Jon Jones does finish Stipe Miocic it would be a statement-making win.

Derrick Lewis says Jon Jones is pound-for-pound No. 1

Not only does Derrick Lewis expect Jon Jones to win with ease at UFC 309, but he also thinks he’s the best pound-for-pound fighter.

Lewis says it isn’t a question that Lewis is the GOAT and the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport as he has won belts in two different weight classes.

“Of course, he’s for sure pound-for-pound number one,” Lewis said. “It’s crazy how many of these guys keep getting ranked pound-for-pound without having that many fights. Think about my run when I had six-fight winning streak and they ain’t even mentioning me in pound-for-pound. It’s crazy that these guys come into the UFC now, have two or three fights, and already pass up everyone who has been fighting for years and already ranked pound-for-pound. I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s just complete disrespect.'”

As for Derrick Lewis, he will return against Jhonata Diniz at UFC Edmonton.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Derrick Lewis Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC

Related

Belal Muhammad, Conor McGregor

Belal Muhammad snaps at "Junkie" Conor McGregor for mocking UFC 310 withdrawal

Curtis Calhoun - October 31, 2024
Germaine de Randamie
UFC

Former UFC champion Germaine De Randamie announces retirement from MMA: "The time is now"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2024

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie has retired.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis claims he's done with post-fight shenanigans: "I’m just really trying to clean up my act"

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2024

Derrick Lewis says he’s done with his post-fight shenanigans in the cage and on the mic.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Tom Aspinall says he plans to "Cause a few scenes" during UFC 309 fight week

Curtis Calhoun - October 31, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall plans to cause some drama during UFC 309 fight week ahead of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Francis Ngannou, Derrick Lewis
Francis Ngannou

Derrick Lewis reveals how Francis Ngannou helped him secure new UFC contract: "I could be over there getting that"

Josh Evanoff - October 31, 2024

Heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis has revealed how Francis Ngannou helped him land another UFC deal.

Chad Anheliger

Chad Anheliger expects to "run through" Cody Gibson at UFC Edmonton: "I'm as sharp as I've ever been"

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2024
Shavkat Rakhmonov and Ian Machado Garry
Ian Garry

Shavkat Rakhmonov calls for interim title fight at UFC 310 after Belal Muhammad pulls out, Ian Machado Garry shows interest

Cole Shelton - October 31, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov still wants to fight on December 7 at UFC 310.

Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Jon Jones recalls thinking UFC fighter had his number during title defense: "He was giving me a true f***ing run for my money"

Fernando Quiles - October 31, 2024

Jon Jones has revealed the one fighter who made him question if he met his match.

Ilia Topuria and Sean OMalley UFC
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley still gives Ilia Topuria problems in UFC fight, says coach Tim Welch

Fernando Quiles - October 31, 2024

Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch has full belief in his fighter to give Ilia Topuria some issues if they ever fight.

Dricus Du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman unsure if Khamzat Chimaev can finish Dricus du Plessis: "There's a reason Dricus is the champ"

Fernando Quiles - October 31, 2024

Kamaru Usman is on the fence about whether or not Khamzat Chimaev can finish Dricus du Plessis.