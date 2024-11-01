Derrick Lewis shares bold prediction for Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Derrick Lewis expects Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic to end rather quickly.

Jones is set to defend his heavyweight title for the first time against Miocic at UFC 309 in Madison Square Garden on November 16. It’s an intriguing matchup and one that Jones is a sizeable betting favorite in.

Ahead of the bout, Derrick Lewis expects Jon Jones to win and do so with ease. He not only thinks Jones will win, but he expects ‘Bones’ to finish Stipe Miocic in the first round.

“I think Jones will beat him in the first round,” Lewis said at UFC Edmonton media day. “It’s crazy to see a lot of people just disrespect Jones like that, like he ain’t the GOAT, for real. A lot of people keep throwing around these GOAT terms and this and that, Jones has been doing this for so many years at the top of the level against all these opponents, like top-ranked guys.

“Even though he have been having all this trouble outside the UFC, it’s like people outside the UFC don’t know, it’s 80% mental and 20% physical. If you don’t have the mentality going into these fights, you aren’t going to do well. For him to be going through all that stuff he been going through, and still beaten these guys like this, it says a lot.”

If Jon Jones does finish Stipe Miocic it would be a statement-making win.