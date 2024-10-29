UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Fight Card and Start Times
It’s almost time to head back to the Big Apple as we prepare for UFC 309 in New York City, headlined by Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.
Event: UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic
Date: Saturday, 16th November 2024
Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City, New York)
Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (10pm EST main card)
Every year, the UFC heads back to Madison Square Garden in New York City for a real landmark event. More often than not, we see some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts competing on the card – and that’ll certainly be the case this year. In the main event, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against former champion Stipe Miocic.
Beyond that, though, there’s a whole lot to get excited about from top to bottom. So, courtesy of UFC.com, it’s time to take a closer look at what we should expect next month.
UFC 309 – Main Card (10pm EST)
Heavyweight championship – Jon Jones [c] vs. Stipe Miocic
Lightweight – Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler
Women’s flyweight – Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva
Middleweight – Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig
Middleweight – Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders
UFC 309 – Prelims (8pm EST)
Light heavyweight – Nikita Krylov vs. Azamat Murzakanov
Bantamweight – Jonathan Martinez vs. Marcus McGhee
Lightweight – Jim Miller vs. Damon Jackson
UFC 309 – Early Prelims (6pm EST)
Mickey Gall vs. Ramiz Brahimaj
Welterweight – Bassil Hafez vs. Oban Elliott
Women’s flyweight – Veronica Hardy vs. Eduarda Moura
There’s a lot on the line from the first prelim all the way up to the main event between Jones and Miocic. Hopefully, regardless of who comes out on top, we get an evening that lives up to the expectations we’ve come to have at the world’s most famous arena.
Which of these fights are you most excited to see outside of the main and co-main event? How does the strength of this card compare to other previous editions of the MSG showcase? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
Topics:Jon Jones Stipe Miocic UFC