UFC 309: ‘Jones vs. Miocic’ Fight Card and Start Times

It’s almost time to head back to the Big Apple as we prepare for UFC 309 in New York City, headlined by Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Event: UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic

Date: Saturday, 16th November 2024

Location: Madison Square Garden (New York City, New York)

Broadcast: ESPN+ PPV, ESPN2, ESPN+ (10pm EST main card)

Every year, the UFC heads back to Madison Square Garden in New York City for a real landmark event. More often than not, we see some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts competing on the card – and that’ll certainly be the case this year. In the main event, Jon Jones will defend his UFC heavyweight championship against former champion Stipe Miocic.

Beyond that, though, there’s a whole lot to get excited about from top to bottom. So, courtesy of UFC.com, it’s time to take a closer look at what we should expect next month.