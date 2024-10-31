Belal Muhammad snaps at “Junkie” Conor McGregor for mocking UFC 310 withdrawal

UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad slammed superstar Conor McGregor for laughing at his demise following his UFC 310 withdrawal due to injury.

Muhammad was supposed to make his first welterweight title defense against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December. But, he was forced to withdraw from the fight this week after suffering a bone infection in his foot.

Muhammad won’t be able to train again for six months, and the timetable for his return is uncertain as of this writing. An interim welterweight title booking is a possible replacement for the UFC 310 headliner.

After Muhammad announced his ailment, McGregor took to X to laugh at Muhammad’s expense. Coincidentally, McGregor had to withdraw from UFC 303 earlier this year due to a broken toe.

It didn’t take long for Muhammad to respond.