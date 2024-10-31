Belal Muhammad snaps at “Junkie” Conor McGregor for mocking UFC 310 withdrawal
UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad slammed superstar Conor McGregor for laughing at his demise following his UFC 310 withdrawal due to injury.
Muhammad was supposed to make his first welterweight title defense against the undefeated Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December. But, he was forced to withdraw from the fight this week after suffering a bone infection in his foot.
Muhammad won’t be able to train again for six months, and the timetable for his return is uncertain as of this writing. An interim welterweight title booking is a possible replacement for the UFC 310 headliner.
After Muhammad announced his ailment, McGregor took to X to laugh at Muhammad’s expense. Coincidentally, McGregor had to withdraw from UFC 303 earlier this year due to a broken toe.
It didn’t take long for Muhammad to respond.
Belal Muhammad unloads on Conor McGregor after pulling out of UFC 310
In a recent tweet, Muhammad went scorched Earth on McGregor.
“I have this for antibiotics.. you use needles because you are junkie.. we are not the same,” Muhammad tweeted.
Muhammad earned the UFC welterweight title by defeating Leon Edwards at UFC 304. He’s unbeaten over his last 11 fights, including recent wins over former title challengers Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson.
McGregor hasn’t fought since snapping his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s targeting a return to the Octagon in 2025 as he looks to snap a recent losing skid of defeats in three of his last four fights.
As Muhammad recovers from his ailment, the welterweight title picture remains indefinitely paused. Ian Machado Garry and others have expressed interest in facing Rakhmonov for an interim belt at UFC 310.
McGregor is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in combat sports history. But, his recent injury issues and delayed UFC return have brought his career to a screeching halt.
Muhammad is also an understudy of Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor’s most heated rival. McGregor and Nurmagomedov had one of the most hostile fight pairings at UFC 229 with Nurmagomedov earning a submission victory.
As Muhammad and McGregor prepare for their UFC comebacks, they remain at each other’s throats on social media.
