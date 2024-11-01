Christian Lee versus Alibeg Rasulov to headline ONE Fight Night 26 in December 

The main event for ONE Fight Night 26 features the return of two-division ONE MMA World Champion Christian Lee.

Lee will make his highly anticipated re-entry into ONE Championship at Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. There, he defends his ONE Lightweight MMA World Title against unbeaten contender Alibeg Rasulov on Friday, December 6.

ONE’s fans have seen Lee grow across his promotional tenure, having competed a staggering 21 times. Coming from a prestigious family, he has grown from rookie to two-weight MMA king to no surprise.

He picked up the lightweight MMA crown in 2019 at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON. There, he scored an emphatic stoppage win over Japanese icon Shinya Aoki. Subsequently he would go on to defend the belt on three occasions before slipping to Ok Rae Yoon in 2021.

But “The Warrior” licked his wounds and returned a year later. He made a statement at ONE 160 by knocking out Ok to reclaim the crown.

The drama didn’t end there, either. With an insatiable hunger, Lee notched the biggest win of his career at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November 2022 when he dispatched Kiamrian Abbasov for the welterweight crown.

And in his return to lightweight, Lee wants to remind the division that he’s still the top dog in the yard.