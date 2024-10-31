Derrick Lewis claims he’s done with post-fight shenanigans: “I’m just really trying to clean up my act”
Derrick Lewis says he’s done with his post-fight shenanigans in the cage and on the mic.
Lewis is best known for the moment he took his shorts off and said his balls were hot. The clip went viral and Lewis has since continued to take his shorts off after wins. But, ahead of his return at UFC Edmonton against Jhonata Diniz, Lewis says he’s trying to clean up his act and won’t be doing that anymore.
“No, because this year I’ve been trying to spend a lot of time with my kids at school, and they’re in elementary and stuff like that,” Derrick Lewis said at UFC Edmonton media day. “And so me going to school and the kids ask me about my balls and things like that, it’s just very uncomfortable, man. I want to change up everything. I’m not even taking my shorts off no more. I didn’t think about the other kids, the other family’s kids’ watching stuff like that, hearing me talk the way I talk, and me doing stuff I’m doing, so I’m just really trying to clean up my act. Be a class act this weekend, very professional.”
Whether or not Derrick Lewis will stick to his word is uncertain. But, he says the shorts coming off is a thing of the past as well as his hilarious post-fight interviews after wins.
Derrick Lewis eager to finally return at UFC Edmonton
Derrick Lewis hasn’t fought since May when he beat Rodrigo Nascimento by third-round TKO.
Since then, Lewis has been trying to get a fight but it took months. So, when he was offered a rather unknown Jhonata Diniz t UFC Edmonton, he jumped at the chance to take the fight.
“He’s a good guy, good fighter, nothing I haven’t seen before… He just took the fight so I’m happy he took the fight,” Lewis added. “We have been trying to get a fight for months, and couldn’t get anything. I hate waiting this long for a fight. I just appreciate him for accepting the fight.”
Lewis is 28-12 and one NC as a pro. He’s 19-10 in the UFC with 15 wins by knockout and he holds notable wins over Curtis Blaydes, Francis Ngannou, Alexander Volkov, and Roy Nelson among others.
