Derrick Lewis claims he’s done with post-fight shenanigans: “I’m just really trying to clean up my act”

Derrick Lewis says he’s done with his post-fight shenanigans in the cage and on the mic.

Lewis is best known for the moment he took his shorts off and said his balls were hot. The clip went viral and Lewis has since continued to take his shorts off after wins. But, ahead of his return at UFC Edmonton against Jhonata Diniz, Lewis says he’s trying to clean up his act and won’t be doing that anymore.

Derrick Lewis has reconsidered the way he conducts business on the mic ahead of #UFCEdmonton. "I want to change up everything. I’m not even taking my shorts off no more … I’m just really trying to clean up my act. Be a class act this weekend, very professional.” pic.twitter.com/5EwWLfL1d9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 30, 2024

“No, because this year I’ve been trying to spend a lot of time with my kids at school, and they’re in elementary and stuff like that,” Derrick Lewis said at UFC Edmonton media day. “And so me going to school and the kids ask me about my balls and things like that, it’s just very uncomfortable, man. I want to change up everything. I’m not even taking my shorts off no more. I didn’t think about the other kids, the other family’s kids’ watching stuff like that, hearing me talk the way I talk, and me doing stuff I’m doing, so I’m just really trying to clean up my act. Be a class act this weekend, very professional.”

Whether or not Derrick Lewis will stick to his word is uncertain. But, he says the shorts coming off is a thing of the past as well as his hilarious post-fight interviews after wins.