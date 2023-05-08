search

Demetrious Johnson plans to meet with Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones before retirement decision: “You mind if I pick your brain?”

By Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2023

ONE Championship flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has some big decisions to make.

Demetrious Johnson, ONE Championship

‘Mighty Mouse’ returned in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday night. There, Johnson faced longtime rival Adriano Moraes. The Brazilian had scored a knockout win over the former UFC champion in 2021 but suffered a stoppage loss in their rematch the following year.

In the trilogy bout over the weekend, the flyweight champion prevailed. Johnson used his excellent clinch game and grappling to control the former titleholder en route to a unanimous decision victory. As it turns out, that win might be the last in the flyweight’s historical career.

Prior to the event, Demetrious Johnson admitted that his trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes might be his last. Following the victory, the flyweight champion still isn’t sure what he wants to do next. However, he plans to have some important conversations before making his mind up.

On The MMA Hour, Johnson revealed his plans to speak to Georges St-Pierre, and Jon Jones before reaching a decision on retirement. ‘Rush’ retired following a submission win over Michael Bisping in 2017, while ‘Bones’ has stated his intention to retire later this year. Johnson believes he can get insight from both before making his own decision.

Demetrious Johnson, Dawn of Heroes

Image: ONE Championship

Demetrious Johnson discusses retirement decision

“Someone was like, ‘What are you going to do after you’re done fighting?’, like I said, that’s why I want to talk to GSP,” Demetrious Johnson stated on The MMA Hour. “Because I felt there was a point in time where he could’ve kept continuing to fight. But he started acting, did the Marvel movie, doing all this other stuff. So why? I just need to talk to him and talk to athletes. I’ll even talk to Jon Jones because I saw he said ‘After I beat Stipe I’m going to retire’.”

He continued, “…To have that conversation with someone in my sport of mixed-martial-arts. Yeah, I’m going to reach out to them and I’ll probably reach out over Instagram. Just see if they respond like, ‘Hey, do you mind if I pick your brain on something? I just want to know where you’re at’. I’ll even talk to Matt [Hume] about it too and see what he thinks too, and go from there.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you think Demetrious Johnson should retire? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Demetrious Johnson Georges St. Pierre Jon Jones

Related

Demetrious Johnson, Henry Cejudo

Demetrious Johnson thought Henry Cejudo had done enough to get the nod over Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288

Susan Cox - May 8, 2023
Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

Pros react after Demetrious Johnson defeats Adriana Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10

Chris Taylor - May 5, 2023

ONE Championship made its debut on US soil this evening in Colorado, with Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 headlining the card. Johnson (25-4-1 MMA) had recaptured the promotion’s flyweight title last August in Singapore, […]

ONE Championship, Demetrious Johnson
Demetrious Johnson

ONE Fight Night 10 Results: Demetrious Johnson defeats Adriano Moraes (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - May 5, 2023

ONE Championship will make its debut on US soil this evening in Colorado, with Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 headlining the card. Johnson (24-4-1 MMA) recaptured the promotion’s flyweight title last August in Singapore, […]

Michael Bisping. Francis Ngannou, UFC
Jon Jones

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones’ recent comments could lead to Francis Ngannou returning to the UFC

Susan Cox - May 5, 2023

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones’ recent comments could lead to Francis Ngannou returning to the UFC. Earlier this week, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones alluded to the fact that following his fight with Stipe Miocic, […]

Daniel Cormier
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier reacts after UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones hints at early retirement: “I do believe that there are some challenges for Jon”

Fernando Quiles - May 4, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has weighed in on Jon Jones hinting at retirement. Jones is widely considered to be one of the best fighters to have ever stepped foot inside the Octagon. His […]

Jon-Jones-Israel-Adesanya

Jon Jones not interested in fighting fellow UFC “star” Israel Adesanya, names the one opponent who can keep him from retiring

Susan Cox - May 3, 2023
Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285
Jon Jones

Coach says Francis Ngannou’s pay would have significantly dropped if he’d lost to Jon Jones: “It wasn’t 8 million PER fight”

Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Coach Nicksick says Francis Ngannou’s pay would have significantly dropped if he’d lost to Jon Jones. Erick Nicksick is the head coach and general manager of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nicksick is also […]

Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285, Bonus
Sergey Pavlovich

UFC heavyweight contender says fight fans need to forget about a Jon Jones vs. Sergei Pavlovich matchup: “There’s no chance”

Harry Kettle - May 3, 2023

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall has explained why he doesn’t think fight fans should get excited about a Jon Jones vs Sergei Pavlovich showdown. Right now, Jon Jones is the king of the world at heavyweight. […]

Jon Jones, Chael Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen pleads with Jon Jones to fight Sergei Pavlovich before retirement: "If he does that it's going to be something special"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes that if Jon Jones fights Sergei Pavlovich, that would be deserving of a lot of praise. ‘Bones’ made his return to the octagon last month in the main event of UFC 285. […]

Sergei Pavlovich
Sergey Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich calls his shot after TKO win over Curtis Blaydes: "I'll wait" for winner of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

Sergei Pavlovich scored a massive TKO win over Curtis Blaydes and he’s made it clear that he expects a crack at the UFC Heavyweight Championship next. Pavlovich and Blaydes shared the Octagon in the main […]