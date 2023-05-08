Demetrious Johnson plans to meet with Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones before retirement decision: “You mind if I pick your brain?”

ONE Championship flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson has some big decisions to make.

‘Mighty Mouse’ returned in the main event of ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday night. There, Johnson faced longtime rival Adriano Moraes. The Brazilian had scored a knockout win over the former UFC champion in 2021 but suffered a stoppage loss in their rematch the following year.

In the trilogy bout over the weekend, the flyweight champion prevailed. Johnson used his excellent clinch game and grappling to control the former titleholder en route to a unanimous decision victory. As it turns out, that win might be the last in the flyweight’s historical career.

Prior to the event, Demetrious Johnson admitted that his trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes might be his last. Following the victory, the flyweight champion still isn’t sure what he wants to do next. However, he plans to have some important conversations before making his mind up.

On The MMA Hour, Johnson revealed his plans to speak to Georges St-Pierre, and Jon Jones before reaching a decision on retirement. ‘Rush’ retired following a submission win over Michael Bisping in 2017, while ‘Bones’ has stated his intention to retire later this year. Johnson believes he can get insight from both before making his own decision.

Demetrious Johnson discusses retirement decision

“Someone was like, ‘What are you going to do after you’re done fighting?’, like I said, that’s why I want to talk to GSP,” Demetrious Johnson stated on The MMA Hour. “Because I felt there was a point in time where he could’ve kept continuing to fight. But he started acting, did the Marvel movie, doing all this other stuff. So why? I just need to talk to him and talk to athletes. I’ll even talk to Jon Jones because I saw he said ‘After I beat Stipe I’m going to retire’.”

He continued, “…To have that conversation with someone in my sport of mixed-martial-arts. Yeah, I’m going to reach out to them and I’ll probably reach out over Instagram. Just see if they respond like, ‘Hey, do you mind if I pick your brain on something? I just want to know where you’re at’. I’ll even talk to Matt [Hume] about it too and see what he thinks too, and go from there.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you think Demetrious Johnson should retire?