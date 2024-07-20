UFC legend Georges St-Pierre admits he felt awful every morning before fighting
UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has admitted that he didn’t used to feel good on the morning of his fights.
As we know, Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He’s a two-weight UFC champion, he’s beaten some of the best welterweights ever, and he was a consistent force in the 170-pound division for years.
Of course, it’s been well-documented that he wasn’t actually a massive fan of fighting. In fact, now that he’s retired, he seems to be happier than he’s ever been. At this point in his life he’s free to be open and honest now that he’s finally hung up his gloves for good.
In fact, during a recent interview, St-Pierre went into detail about what exactly he was feeling during that period of time.
"Every morning that I was fighting, when I woke up…I felt like shit" ~@georgesStPierre with @jon_anik and @kennyflorianhttps://t.co/l0pRt3u4Ew pic.twitter.com/regLKC7YLO
— Anik & Florian Podcast (@AnikFlorianPod) July 19, 2024
St-Pierre gets honest
“Every morning that I was fighting, when I woke up, I felt like s***. I was like, god damn, oh man. I had a s****y night of sleep. But you know what I do? I lie to myself. I lie to my training partner, I lie to my coaches, and when they ask me how did you sleep – I slept great! I feel good, I’m ready to kick ass. Because I strongly believe the way you carry yourself has a big effect on your mental.
“I used that through all my career, even though I was terrified, I was extremely uncomfortable. I pretend to be invincible and be 100% sure that I was going to go out there and succeed. That was all a lie, because deep down inside, I was scared as hell.”
What’s your favorite moment from the career of Georges St-Pierre? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Georges St. Pierre UFC