UFC legend Georges St-Pierre admits he felt awful every morning before fighting

UFC legend Georges St-Pierre has admitted that he didn’t used to feel good on the morning of his fights.

As we know, Georges St-Pierre is one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He’s a two-weight UFC champion, he’s beaten some of the best welterweights ever, and he was a consistent force in the 170-pound division for years.

Of course, it’s been well-documented that he wasn’t actually a massive fan of fighting. In fact, now that he’s retired, he seems to be happier than he’s ever been. At this point in his life he’s free to be open and honest now that he’s finally hung up his gloves for good.

In fact, during a recent interview, St-Pierre went into detail about what exactly he was feeling during that period of time.