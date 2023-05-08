search

Colby Covington slams ‘Racist’ Belal Muhammad after UFC 288 win: “He’s going to have to fight again”

By Josh Evanoff - May 8, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington doesn’t believe he’ll be seeing Belal Muhammad any time soon.

‘Remember the Name’ returned to the octagon in the co-main event of UFC 288 over the weekend. There Muhammad faced the fastly-rising Gilbert Burns. ‘Durinho’ entered the contest on a two-fight winning streak, notching wins over Neil Magny and Jorge Masvidal in the first half of 2023.

However, that winning streak came to a close on Saturday. The Brazilian seemingly suffered a shoulder injury in the contest, which led to Muhammad dominating the action. At the end of the five-round contest, the Chicago native got the nod by unanimous decision. The win moved Muhammad’s unbeaten streak to 11, having previously defeated names such as Sean Brady and Stephen Thompson in that stretch.

Prior to UFC 288, Dana White revealed that the winner of Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns would get a title shot next. The next welterweight title challenger is currently expected to be Colby Covington. ‘Chaos’ has been out of the octagon since a unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal last March, but is expected to be next for champion Leon Edwards.

For his part, the wrestler believes that Muhammad doesn’t deserve a title shot next. Covington discussed the subject in a recent interview with Submission Radio, where he slammed his potential future opponent as a racist.

Colby Covington slams Belal Muhammad following UFC 288

“They were fighting for nothing last night,” Colby Covington stated in the interview with Submission Radio. “You think he’s going to sit out until early 2024 because this title fight’s getting pushed back to later in the year? Fall, winter, so. You think he’s going to just sit out, he has that type of star power to sit out and call his shot? No, he’s going to have to fight again and rightfully so when you make racist comments.”

He continued, “…They’re just trying to get rid of that racist. Remember the racist, Belal Muhammad. It’s disgusting man, Belal is a racist. The fact that he said that I earned something on the color of my skin because I’m white? No, nobody earns. That’s disgusting that you could ever look at someone and point fingers and judge because of the color of my skin. That’s clear racism.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Colby Covington? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

