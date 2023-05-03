search

Jon Jones not interested in fighting fellow UFC “star” Israel Adesanya, names the one opponent who can keep him from retiring

By Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Jon Jones is not interested in fighting fellow UFC ‘star’ Israel Adesanya and is naming the one opponent who can keep him from retiring.

It was during a recent interview with ‘Fox Sports’ Australia that Jones opened up about a potential fight with UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya:

“I feel like my legacy and my career are past his (Adesanya’s). If this was like an Instagram following competition then yeah, we’d be neck and neck. But when it comes to our body of work, there’s no competition and there’s no reason for me to compare myself to him.”

Continuing ‘Bones’ said:

“He’s done great things, and you know, people say there’s lots of room in the sky for many stars, and he is undoubtably a star but I feel like our careers are really un-comparable. Not a fight that I need, no.”

Adesanya (24-2 MMA) has done great things and is hot off a KO victory over Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA) this past April at UFC 287 to reclaim the middleweight belt.

Jones did state during the interview, that there was one fight (after the Stipe Miocic match-up) that would convince him to stick around saying (h/t MMANews):

“Yeah, I do believe a Francis Ngannou fight would be worth entertaining, not retiring, yeah, I think if a Francis fight would come with some serious revenue, and I think that would make it worth my while.  Francis is a former champion, and he’s pretty damn popular here in America and across the world. He’s very well-known and it would bring in a lot of money, and for that, I would be willing to come back.”

Jones (27-1 MMA) is slated to get in the cage with Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA) later this year, but no definitive plans are in place.

Would you like to see a Bones vs. Ngannou fight?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

