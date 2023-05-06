ONE Fight Night 10 Results: Demetrious Johnson defeats Adriano Moraes (Highlights)

ONE Championship will make its debut on US soil this evening in Colorado, with Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 headlining the card.

Johnson (24-4-1 MMA) recaptured the promotion’s flyweight title last August in Singapore, scoring a fourth-round knockout victory over ‘Mikinho’ (see that here). The former UFC flyweight kingpin has gone 4-1 since joining the ONE Championship ranks, with his lone loss in that time coming to Moraes.

Meanwhile, Adriano Moraes (20-4 MMA) will be looking to reclaim the ONE flyweight title in tonight’s highly anticipated headliner. Prior to being stopped by ‘Mighty Mouse’ in his last fight, the Brazilian was coming off a submission win over Yuya Wakamatsu in his first and only title defense.

Adding to the drama is the fact that tonight could mark the final time that fight fans get to see Demetrious Johnson compete in MMA.

“That’s not f—–g happening,” Johnson said in regard to his original retirement plans. “I’ll tell you that: That’s not happening. F–k no… It could be [my last fight], You never know… I talk to my close friends who don’t do mixed martial arts and they’re like, ‘What else are you trying to prove?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m trying to get this money, I’m trying to get this bag.’” (h/t TheScore)

The ONE Championship Fight Night 10 main event had a slow start as both men appeared pretty tentative. We’ll chalk Round 1 up as a bit of a feeling out process. Round two saw Adriano Moraes lands some good strikes in the clinch. Demetrious Johnson got off some shots as well, but it was the knees of ‘Mikinho’ that appeared to be doing the more significant damage. Round 3 saw ‘Mighty Mouse’ land some excellent knees in the clinch. Moraes appeared to be slowing down a bit and the momentum seemed to be shifting as Johnson finished the round strong. Round 4 saw Adriano Moraes continue to try and initiate the clinch, but it was Demetrious Johnson who seemingly got off the better strikes from the position. The former UFC kingpin landed a brilliant jumping knee while in the position. It could be all tied, or Johnson could have a 3-1 lead heading into the fifth and final round. Round 5 and Moraes continues to push for the clinch, only to get eaten up by the strikes of Johnson from the position.

ONE Championship Fight Night 10 Results: Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision

