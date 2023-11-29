Karate Combat reveals discussions with Darren Till for 2024 title fight: “One of the top strikers in the game”

By Josh Evanoff - November 29, 2023

Karate Combat is now in talks with former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

Darren Till

‘The Gorilla’ has been out of action since a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis in December. Surprisingly, that defeat might go down as the last fight of Darren Till’s UFC career. Post-fight, he requested his release from the company but vowed to return.

The British fighter quickly targeted a boxing match, including a bout against Mike Perry. Despite talks with ‘Platinum’, the UFC veteran instead booked a BKFC fight with Eddie Alvarez. Thus, leaving Darren Till without a promotional home, or a next opponent.

However, it appears that Darren Till could have a new home in Karate Combat. The rising league has acquired multiple UFC veterans, including Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson, and Sam Alvey. In a recent interview with DailyStar, company President Asim Zaidi revealed that the two sides are in talks.

Ideally, Darren Till would face middleweight champion Ross Levine in his 2024 debut. Karate Combat had planned to hold the bout in December, but are now targeting the fight for early next year.

RELATED: ANTHONY PETTIS ALREADY EYEING A FUTURE FIGHT WITH CEDRIC DOUMBE: “BIGGEST FIGHT IN PFL HISTORY”

Darren Till

“Darren Till is one of the top strikers in the game and so is our middleweight champion Ross Levine, so we’re very interested in making that fight,” Asim Zaidi revealed. “We’d hoped to get the fight made for the December 15th event in Las Vegas but we couldn’t get a deal finalized in time.” (h/T DailyStar)

He continued, “We’ll return to negotiations in 2024 and hopefully get that fight made early in the new year. In the meantime, Ross faces another UFC veteran – Sam Alvey – at Karate Combat 43 on December 15th, on the card headlined by the trilogy rubber match between Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Darren Till in Karate Combat?

Related

Darren Till, UFC London

Darren Till reportedly set for first fight since UFC exit against Russian internet star Magomed Ismailov

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023
Darren Till, Mike Perry
UFC

Darren Till eyes future showdown with Tommy Fury after he’s done “brutalizing” Mike Perry

Susan Cox - October 18, 2023

Darren Till is eyeing a future showdown with Tommy Fury after he’s done ‘brutalizing’ Mike Perry.

Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till
Kamaru Usman

Darren Till issues bold prediction for Saturday’s UFC 294 co-main event between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023

Darren Till has given his thoughts on what will go down when Kamaru Usman takes on Khamzat Chimaev this weekend.

Darren Till and Dillon Danis
Darren Till

Darren Till slams 'disgusting' Dillon Danis performance against Logan Paul: "He physically and mentally can't box"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

Darren Till is the latest to take aim at the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285
Jon Jones

Darren Till dubs Jon Jones as the greatest MMA fighter of all time: “I think he runs over Stipe”

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

Darren Till has high praise for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Mike Perry, Darren Till

Mike Perry and Darren Till trade verbal jabs over previous sparring session: “I'd knock you clean out with a jab”

Harry Kettle - October 3, 2023
Darren Till, Uriah Hall, Israel Adesanya
UFC

Darren Till responds after fans express concern that he “doesn’t look well” in recent photo: “None of you have a clue”

Harry Kettle - September 19, 2023

Darren Till has responded to concerned fans following a recent image that was released of him after a training session.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry taunts Darren Till in hopes of securing bare knuckle boxing match: “Wouldn’t it be something if I rawdogged those cheeks”

Harry Kettle - September 18, 2023

Mike Perry has taunted Darren Till with his hope being that he can secure a bare-knuckle boxing match against him in the future.

Darren Till, UFC 244, ufc rankings
UFC

Darren Till pleads guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified

Harry Kettle - August 31, 2023

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has opted to plead guilty to driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, as reported by Liverpool Echo.

Sam Alvey
Sam Alvey

UFC veteran Sam Alvey signs with Karate Combat ahead of September heavyweight debut

Josh Evanoff - August 28, 2023

Former UFC middleweight contender Sam Alvey is heading to Karate Combat.