Karate Combat reveals discussions with Darren Till for 2024 title fight: “One of the top strikers in the game”

Karate Combat is now in talks with former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till.

‘The Gorilla’ has been out of action since a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis in December. Surprisingly, that defeat might go down as the last fight of Darren Till’s UFC career. Post-fight, he requested his release from the company but vowed to return.

The British fighter quickly targeted a boxing match, including a bout against Mike Perry. Despite talks with ‘Platinum’, the UFC veteran instead booked a BKFC fight with Eddie Alvarez. Thus, leaving Darren Till without a promotional home, or a next opponent.

However, it appears that Darren Till could have a new home in Karate Combat. The rising league has acquired multiple UFC veterans, including Anthony Pettis, Benson Henderson, and Sam Alvey. In a recent interview with DailyStar, company President Asim Zaidi revealed that the two sides are in talks.

Ideally, Darren Till would face middleweight champion Ross Levine in his 2024 debut. Karate Combat had planned to hold the bout in December, but are now targeting the fight for early next year.

“Darren Till is one of the top strikers in the game and so is our middleweight champion Ross Levine, so we’re very interested in making that fight,” Asim Zaidi revealed. “We’d hoped to get the fight made for the December 15th event in Las Vegas but we couldn’t get a deal finalized in time.” (h/T DailyStar)

He continued, “We’ll return to negotiations in 2024 and hopefully get that fight made early in the new year. In the meantime, Ross faces another UFC veteran – Sam Alvey – at Karate Combat 43 on December 15th, on the card headlined by the trilogy rubber match between Anthony Pettis and Benson Henderson.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Darren Till in Karate Combat?