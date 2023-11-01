Darren Till reportedly set for first fight since UFC exit against Russian internet star Magomed Ismailov

By Cole Shelton - November 1, 2023

Darren Till is reportedly getting close to agreeing to his first fight since his UFC exit.

Darren Till, UFC London

Back in February, it was revealed that Till was removed from the UFC roster which came as a surprise to many people. Yet, shortly after, Till took to social media to clarify that he asked for his release so he could focus on some things and fight outside of the promotion for a bit.

“What’s happening everyone, Me, Dana & Hunter are still cool as fuck. I asked UFC 2 remove me just 2 sort some other shit for the foreseeable, They happily agreed to release me out of contract which I appreciate. I’m not going anywhere, got big plans to execute & I’ll be back,” Till wrote.

Since then, there has been no talk of Darren Till fighting again. However, according to Russian outlet Red Fury, the former UFC title challenger is in talks to fight Russian internet personality Magomed Ismailov.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by REDFURYMMA (@redfurymma_official)

“BOOM! According to our information, Magomed Ismailov against Darren Till is being developed at one of the tournaments in Russia! The sides are at an advanced stage of negotiations. This information was confirmed to us by a friend of Magomed Ismailov,” the outlet reported on Instagram.

As of right now, no fight date has been announced for this potential bout between Darren Till and Magomed Ismailov. But, according to the report, it would be part of a tournament and would take place in Russia.

Darren Till (18-5-1) ended his UFC tenure on a three-fight losing skid and last fought in December of last year as suffered a submission loss to Dricus Du Plessis. Also on the losing skid, he was submitted by Derek Brunson and lost a decision to Robert Whittaker. Till went 6-5-1 in the UFC and has notable wins over Kelvin Gastelum, Stephen Thompson, and Donald Cerrone among others.

Magomed Ismailov (18-3-1) last fought in MMA back in December of last year when he beat former Bellator middleweight champion Alexander Shlemenko by decision. The Russian is 4-0 in ACA and has notable wins over Aleksander Emelianenko, and Ivan Shtyrkov.

Darren Till

