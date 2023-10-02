Anthony Pettis already eyeing a future fight with Cedric Doumbe: “Biggest fight in PFL history”

By Josh Evanoff - October 2, 2023

PFL lightweight contender Anthony Pettis is already eyeing Cedric Doumbe.

Anthony Pettis and Cedric Doumbe

‘The Best’ is fresh off his promotional debut against Jordan Zébo last Saturday night. In a highlight that will be shown for years to come, Cedric Doumbe got a highlight-reel knockout win in just nine seconds. That victory impressed most of the MMA world, and seemingly got the attention of Anthony Pettis.

‘Showtime’ has been out of action since a win over Roy Jones Jr. in the boxing ring in April. That was a one-off bout, and Anthony Pettis apparently now has an interest in returning to the PFL. As he stated on social media, he would love to return to the promotion to face Cedric Doumbe.

On social media, Anthony Pettis opined that a fight with Cedric Doumbe would be the biggest in PFL history. The callout comes not long after the Frenchman stated that he’s eyeing all the big names in MMA. One of those names that he listed as a potential future opponent is ‘Showtime’.

Biggest fight in PFL history” – Pettis wrote on social media earlier today.

Cedric Doumbe names Anthony Pettis as a future opponent

In an appearance on The MMA Hour earlier today, Cedric Doumbe was asked about who he could face in the future. There, he named Anthony Pettis as a potential future opponent, along with names such as Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

“I want to make big fights, like super fights,” The French fighter stated during a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. “Face like a Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz, maybe Anthony Pettis, you know. I want to face these types of guys because I can knock them out.”

He continued, “I know I’m better than them, I just want to prove. To show to the world, who am I.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Cedric Doumbe vs. Anthony Pettis?

