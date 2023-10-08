Darren Till dubs Jon Jones as the greatest MMA fighter of all time: “I think he runs over Stipe”

By Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2023

Darren Till has high praise for UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jon Jones, UFC, UFC 285

Jones is scheduled for his first heavyweight title defense against former two-time UFC heavyweight titleholder Stipe Miocic. The two titans will throw down on November 11 in the main event of UFC 295. The title fight will be held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City.

RELATED: JON JONES TRAINING WITH GRAPPLING LEGEND GORDON RYAN AHEAD OF UFC 295: “STIPE OVER THERE PREPARING FOR A BOXING MATCH”

Darren Till Gushes Over Jon Jones

Taking to his X account, Darren Till shared his belief that Jon Jones stands alone among the all-time MMA greats. He also shared his prediction for Jones vs. Miocic.

“Jon Jones is the greatest MMA fighter of all time,” Till wrote. “Not athlete. Fighter. Don’t think anyone will surpass him in my opinion. Just to add as well. I think he runs over stipe who btw I am a big fan of also and think is the HW goat. Anyone wants a bet with me I’ll be taking big bets on this one.”

As it stands now, Jones is a -375 being favorite over the +290 underdog Miocic, per Bovada. Miocic hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since he was knocked out by Stipe Miocic back in March 2021. As for Jones, he captured the heavyweight gold earlier this year, submitting Ciryl Gane in the opening frame of their UFC 285 title bout.

There is plenty of speculation floating around ahead of UFC 295. Some believe this could very well be the last time we see both Jones and Miocic make the walk for a UFC fight. Neither athlete has confirmed whether or not this will be the swan song. One thing is for certain, both men have had careers worthy of the UFC Hall of Fame.

UFC 295 will feature two title fights. The co-main event will showcase former titleholders Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira doing battle for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Darren Till Jon Jones Stipe Miocic

