Darren Till eyes future showdown with Tommy Fury after he’s done “brutalizing” Mike Perry

By Susan Cox - October 18, 2023

Darren Till is eyeing a future showdown with Tommy Fury after he’s done ‘brutalizing’ Mike Perry.

Darren Till, Mike Perry

Till (18-5 MMA) had a string of losses in his recent appearances in the Octagon. ‘The Gorilla’ had lost 5 of his last 6 fights, the most recent submission loss coming against Dricus Du Plessis (20-2 MMA) in December of 2022 at UFC 282. Till was released from his UFC contract in March of this year.

Perry (14-8 MMA) last fought under the UFC banner in April of 2021 when he was defeated by Daniel Rodriguez (17-4 MMA) by unanimous decision. In his last 6 fights in the cage, ‘Platinum’ had only seen 2 victories. In 2021 Perry’s UFC contract expired and he signed on with BKFC in the Fall of that same year.

The 32-year-old Perry currently competes in the middleweight division of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). His record currently sits at 3 wins, 0 losses, defeating Julian Lane, Michael Page and Luke Rockhold.

Taking to ‘X‘, Darren Till made the following comment concerning Perry and Fury:

“Either Tommy wants to move on into proper boxing as he said or he wants to carry on with this. After I brutalize perry it’s definitely on.”

The aspirations of Darren Till are to ‘brutalize’ Mike Perry in the ring and then go on to fight Tommy Fury.

Fury, 24, most recently defeated KSI this past weekend. ‘TNT’ now sits at a record 10 wins (4 by KO) and 0 losses in the ring.

Are these boxing matches you would like to see? Do you think Darren Till can have success in boxing?

