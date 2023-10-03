Mike Perry and Darren Till trade verbal jabs over previous sparring session: “I’d knock you clean out with a jab”

Till vs Perry

Till: “My boxing’s just on fire at the moment. I think I would probably knock you out with a jab. Like, that’s just me being real, bro. I don’t know, man. I think I’d knock you clean out with a jab.”

Perry: “Yeah, when we sparred those years ago, your boxing, you had a good straight left, you had your muay Thai hips, but I ate that straight left because I wanted to feel it. Then I just got inside and boop, boop, boop.”

Till then suggested that their sparring session was a war, but Perry disagreed.

Perry: “It was fun, but it wasn’t a war. We were both holding back. It was awkward training at a random time.”

Till: “Everyone asks who won. Let me tell you something: For the last six years, I have never once mentioned who won the spar because I just think sparring doesn’t mean a thing. So, Mike cut me actually. And then the guy came out and said that he thought I won, but I don’t carry any weight with that.”

‘Platinum’ then had quite the response.

Perry: “Well, that’s your choice. See me, I’ve been going into sparring for the past couple years, thinking there are people there to watch. There are families, there are people who watch when I get in the ring at the gym, and they f*cking stand there and, just like the fans at a show, they want to be entertained.

“And they’re going to make a decision mentally, even if they don’t say so, who won in their head. How is Mike looking? How did he do? Does he look like he’s ready for a fight? So I go into sparring with the mentality that it’s me or it’s you, and I’m winning every f*cking chance I get.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

