Darren Till issues bold prediction for Saturday’s UFC 294 co-main event between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev
Darren Till has given his thoughts on what will go down when Kamaru Usman takes on Khamzat Chimaev this weekend.
On Saturday night, aKhamzat Chimaev will battle Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 294. ‘Borz’ was initially supposed to battle Paulo Costa, only for the Brazilian to pull out due to injury. Now, he’ll take on Usman, in a match-up that many have been waiting to see for quite some time.
At this stage, nobody really knows what to expect from the fight given that it’s taking place on short notice. However, Chimaev is seen as the betting favorite, with the pressure being on his shoulders to perform.
In the eyes of his close friend Darren Till, this isn’t going to be particularly competitive despite Usman being a former world champion.
Till backs Chimaev
“I love Khamzat – God bless him,” Till told The Schmo. “Usman’s got balls, but I just think Khamzat is going to run over him – I do. As much as I’m his friend, I’m his biggest fan, Khamzat. I think he’s going to run over Usman. All respect to him. He is a GOAT, but yeah – I think Khamzat is going to ragdoll him. I do, sorry to say.”
Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev are close friends, so it makes sense that this would be his perspective on the Usman fight. In equal measure, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has made a career out of proving people wrong, and he’ll be hungry to do that again in Abu Dhabi.
