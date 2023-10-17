Darren Till issues bold prediction for Saturday’s UFC 294 co-main event between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev

By Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023

Darren Till has given his thoughts on what will go down when Kamaru Usman takes on Khamzat Chimaev this weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev, Darren Till

On Saturday night, aKhamzat Chimaev will battle Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 294. ‘Borz’ was initially supposed to battle Paulo Costa, only for the Brazilian to pull out due to injury. Now, he’ll take on Usman, in a match-up that many have been waiting to see for quite some time.

RELATED: DARREN TILL SLAMS ‘DISGUSTING’ DILLON DANIS PERFORMANCE AGAINST LOGAN PAUL: “HE PHYSICALLY AND MENTALLY CAN’T BOX”

At this stage, nobody really knows what to expect from the fight given that it’s taking place on short notice. However, Chimaev is seen as the betting favorite, with the pressure being on his shoulders to perform.

In the eyes of his close friend Darren Till, this isn’t going to be particularly competitive despite Usman being a former world champion.

Till backs Chimaev

“I love Khamzat – God bless him,” Till told The Schmo. “Usman’s got balls, but I just think Khamzat is going to run over him – I do. As much as I’m his friend, I’m his biggest fan, Khamzat. I think he’s going to run over Usman. All respect to him. He is a GOAT, but yeah – I think Khamzat is going to ragdoll him. I do, sorry to say.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev are close friends, so it makes sense that this would be his perspective on the Usman fight. In equal measure, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has made a career out of proving people wrong, and he’ll be hungry to do that again in Abu Dhabi.

Are you excited to see Kamaru Usman step in and fight Khamzat Chimaev this weekend? Do you agree with Darren Till’s assessment? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Darren Till Kamaru Usman Khamzat Chimaev UFC

Related

Alexander Volkanovski, Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev

Dan Hardy claims Alexander Volkanovski rematch is a “far less threatening” fight when compared to Charles Oliveira

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev, Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Alexander Volkanovski weighs in on the newly booked Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup at UFC 294: “We’re in for a cracking fight”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023

Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the UFC 294 showdown between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Tony Ferguson, Michael Bisping
UFC

Vinc Pichel explains why he will never be friends with “scumbag” Tony Ferguson: “That showed me what a piece of sh*t he really is”

Harry Kettle - October 17, 2023

UFC veteran Vinc Pichel has hit out at Tony Ferguson over a previous sparring session that went wrong.

Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff
Sodiq Yusuff

What's next for Edson Barboza and Sodiq Yusuff after UFC Vegas 81?

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 81, ranked featherweights threw down as Edson Barboza faced Sodiq Yusuff coming off a year-long layoff.

Paddy Pimblett
Tony Ferguson

Paddy Pimblett believes he has to "make a statement" against Tony Ferguson to prove he deserves a ranked opponent

Cole Shelton - October 16, 2023

Paddy Pimblett knows he has to make a statement against Tony Ferguson at UFC 296.

Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman reveals champ-champ aspirations ahead of middleweight debut: "I want both"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023
Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Alexander Volkanovski believes knockout is needed against Islam Makhachev: "Can't afford to do anything else"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski believes he’ll finish Islam Makhachev on Saturday.

Darren Till and Dillon Danis
Darren Till

Darren Till slams 'disgusting' Dillon Danis performance against Logan Paul: "He physically and mentally can't box"

Josh Evanoff - October 16, 2023

Darren Till is the latest to take aim at the boxing match between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis.

Michael-Bisping
Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping reacts to Paulo Costa’s latest fight cancellation: “He’s a bit of a madman isn’t he.”

Susan Cox - October 16, 2023

Michael Bisping is reacting to Paulo Costa’s latest fight cancellation.

Charles Oliveira
Josh Thomson

Former MMA champion takes aim at Charles Oliveira for “stupid” training methods that led to UFC 294 withdrawal: “He wasn’t wearing headgear”

Harry Kettle - October 16, 2023

Former MMA champion Josh Thomson has taken aim at Charles Oliveira for his training technique that contributed to him being forced out of UFC 294.