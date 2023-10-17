Darren Till issues bold prediction for Saturday’s UFC 294 co-main event between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev

Darren Till has given his thoughts on what will go down when Kamaru Usman takes on Khamzat Chimaev this weekend.

On Saturday night, aKhamzat Chimaev will battle Kamaru Usman in the co-main event of UFC 294. ‘Borz’ was initially supposed to battle Paulo Costa, only for the Brazilian to pull out due to injury. Now, he’ll take on Usman, in a match-up that many have been waiting to see for quite some time.

At this stage, nobody really knows what to expect from the fight given that it’s taking place on short notice. However, Chimaev is seen as the betting favorite, with the pressure being on his shoulders to perform.

In the eyes of his close friend Darren Till, this isn’t going to be particularly competitive despite Usman being a former world champion.