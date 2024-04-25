Michael Bisping calls for Karate Combat trilogy bout against Luke Rockhold: “I would love to!”

By Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping is down to fight Luke Rockhold one final time.

Michael Bisping, Luke Rockhold

‘The Count’ had many, many rivals in his historic career. However, there were few bigger and more important to his career than Luke Rockhold. In November 2014, Michael Bisping faced the future UFC middleweight champion in Australia. In their first meeting, Rockhold largely dominated, scoring a second-round submission win.

However, they met again less than two years later. After Chris Weidman was forced out of a title fight with Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 in June 2016, Michael Bisping stepped up. On two weeks’ notice, the longtime contender shocked the world with a first-round knockout. While the rivalry between the two wasn’t over, they never fought again.

Eight years later, both men are retired from MMA. However, Luke Rockhold continues to compete in other martial arts and recently picked up a win in Karate Combat. Fighting in Dubai over the weekend, the former UFC champion scored a second-round knockout win over Joe Schilling. With a performance like that, Michael Bisping is down to face his rival one more time.

RELATED: ARMAN TSARUKYAN SLAMS ISLAM MAKHACHEV AFTER COMMENTS ABOUT AVOIDING REMATCH: “WHEN WAS THE LAST TIME YOU FOUGHT 2 TIMES IN 6 WEEKS?”

UFC analyst Michael Bisping is interested in facing Luke Rockhold in Karate Combat

‘The Count’ discussed the possible trilogy fight in a recent edition of the ‘Believe You Me’ Podcast with Anthony Smith. There, Michael Bisping stated that fans had told him in a live chat recently that he should fight Luke Rockhold again in Karate Combat. To the former UFC champion, that sounds like a pretty good time.

“Luke Rockhold, I was doing a live [chat] and everyone was like ‘You’ve got do the trilogy,'” Michael Bisping stated to Anthony Smith during a recent podcast. “I’ll do Karate Combat against Luke Rockhold, I’ll do it. I’ll do it. I will have a trilogy with Luke Rockhold in Karate Combat, I would love to. This has gotten momentum a bit too quickly, let me see my hip doctor first.”

He continued, “I’m joking but I’d do it. One hundred percent, I would. Yeah, well done to Luke [in his recent fight], fair play man. Fair play.”

For what it’s worth, this is far from the first time that Michael Bisping has teased a return to fighting. In the years since his 2019 retirement, ‘The Count’ has repeatedly teased a potential move to the boxing ring against Jake Paul. However, despite lengthy talks between the two, they’ve been unable to make a deal for a professional fight.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC middleweight champion? Do you want to see Michael Bisping vs. Luke Rockhold 3?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Karate Combat Luke Rockhold Michael Bisping

Related

Lyoto Machida, Luke Rockhold

Lyoto Machida responds after being called out by Luke Rockhold at Karate Combat 45: “The Dragon is already breathing fire!”

Curtis Calhoun - April 24, 2024
Ryan Garcia vs. Devin Haney
Devin Haney

Michael Bisping reacts to Devin Haney’s post-fight celebrations following Ryan Garcia loss: “That’s crazy”

Harry Kettle - April 24, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has reacted to Devin Haney celebrating following his defeat to Ryan Garcia.

Luke Rockhold, KO, Joe Schilling, Karate Combat, Karate Combat 45
Luke Rockhold

VIDEO | Luke Rockhold KO's Joe Schilling at Karate Combat

Chris Taylor - April 20, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold scored a knockout victory over Joe Schilling at today’s Karate Combat event.

Sean Strickland
Paulo Costa

Michael Bisping explains why he believes Sean Strickland will have a “significant advantage” over Paulo Costa at UFC 302

Harry Kettle - April 19, 2024

Michael Bisping has explained why he believes Sean Strickland will have a big advantage over Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Max Holloway punches Justin Gaethje UFC 300
Max Holloway

Michael Bisping explains why Justin Gaethje was a “victim of his own success” in UFC 300 fight with Max Holloway

Harry Kettle - April 17, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on Justin Gaethje’s approach at UFC 300 last weekend.

Michael Bisping, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Next fight

Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev could be in for a “disastrous night” at UFC Saudi Arabia if he can’t finish Robert Whittaker early

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2024
Luke Rockhold and Joe Schilling
Luke Rockhold

Luke Rockhold signs with Karate Combat, set to debut against Bellator veteran Joe Schilling

Cole Shelton - March 27, 2024

Luke Rockhold has signed with Karate Combat and he has his debut set.

Luke Rockhold, Mike Perry, BKFC 41
Tyron Woodley

Former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley to serve as coaches on TUF-like series for Hardcore FC

Susan Cox - March 27, 2024

Former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Tyron Woodley are to serve as coaches on a TUF-like series for Hardcore FC.

Igor Severino
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith weigh in on Igor Severino's decision to bite Andre Lima: “It's not the first person he's bit I'd imagine”

Harry Kettle - March 27, 2024

Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith have given their thoughts on Igor Severino biting Andre Lima last weekend.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping shares his prediction for upcoming Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing match: “I do not see much changing”

Harry Kettle - March 20, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his prediction for the upcoming boxing clash between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.