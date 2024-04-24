Lyoto Machida responds after being called out by Luke Rockhold at Karate Combat 45: “The Dragon is already breathing fire!”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida might be nearing a fighting comeback against Luke Rockhold in Karate Combat.

Rockhold knocked out Joe Schilling at Karate Combat 45 last weekend in Dubai. He returned to the combat sports win column after a loss to Mike Perry in his bare-knuckle debut last year.

After knocking out Schilling, Rockhold called out Machida for his next Karate Combat fight. Machida hasn’t fought since May 2022 but has hinted at a potential fighting return in recent months.

Rockhold and Machida fought during their UFC primes with Rockhold submitting Machida with a rear-naked choke in April 2015. Rockhold then defeated Chris Weidman for the UFC middleweight title in his next fight at UFC 194.

At 45 years old, Machida is still as competitive as ever and seems keen on entertaining Rockhold’s rematch offer.