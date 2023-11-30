Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan have an altercation in the hotel, ‘King’ claims he “socked one of his homies”

By Cole Shelton - November 29, 2023

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan reportedly had an altercation at the fighter hotel ahead of UFC Austin on Wednesday.

Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan is set to headline the card against Beneil Dariush, while Green will face Jalin Turner in the co-main event. However, in the lead-up to the event, Green has taken shots at Tsarukyan calling him a boring and terrible fighter and someone he would never fight.

Now, speaking on his Instagram story, Bobby Green revealed an altercation went down which included him punching someone from Arman Tsarukyan’s team.

“Shit just getting started. Little bitch ass right there, I’m going to get you right there. Y’all ran up on me, ya’ll ran up on me… Hey, I won’t be starting nothing with nobody, but if you start that shit with me, I’m definitely gonna finish it. It’s just starting, might go to jail tonight. F**k around playing with me,” Green said on his Instagram stories.

“So this bitchass ran up on me and shit trying to start that shit. He didn’t know I was gonna finish shit. I socked one of his homies. Stop playing with me, bro… I need somebody else too to tell me who that is in that video. I don’t know who the f**k he is. But he was acting super tough when they ran up on me by myself and they was acting all that tough. As soon as I ran into (him) again with my (crew), then he was, oh no, no, no, no, no, no, no, no. You started this shit and then as soon as security come and all that shit, now you wanna act tough again,” Bobby Green continued.

What exactly caused the altercation between Bobby Green and Arman Tsarukyan isn’t known as of right now. But, it’s clear there these two do not like one another and despite what ‘King’ said, maybe it will lead to them fighting one another in the future.

Arman Tsarukyan Bobby Green UFC

