Darren Till vows to end influencer boxing after facing Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.: “I’m going to knock every single one of them out”

By Josh Evanoff - May 15, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is ready to put influencer boxing to an end.

Darren Till

‘The Gorilla’ has been out of action since a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis in December 2022. Following that loss at UFC 282, Darren Till was released from the company. However, it was a mutual parting of the ways. After his release, Till stated his plans to head to the boxing world, and later return to MMA.

It’s taken some time for Darren Till to finalize his first boxing match. However, earlier today, it was reported by Ariel Helwani that ‘The Gorilla’ will be heading into the ring this summer. On the undercard of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, Till will meet former champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The son of the great Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., he’s coming off a win over David Zegarra in December 2021.

However, that bout will be far from a one-off for Darren Till. Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani earlier today, ‘The Gorilla’ discussed his upcoming boxing debut. There, Till cast aside the idea that Chavez Jr.’s experience could have any effect against him. In the interview, the Brit stated that he’s confident he will knock out the former champion.

Darren Till

Image via: @darrentill2.0 on Instagram

Former UFC contender Darren Till discusses boxing debut, plans to fight influencers in the future

After facing the former boxing champion, Darren Till has a lot of names on his mind. ‘The Gorilla’ stated that he plans to face names such as Jake Paul, Logan Paul, and even Dillon Danis. By the time Till is done, he hopes to put an end to influencer boxing once and for all.

“No [he doesn’t have too much experience] I’m going to knock him flat out in two rounds.” Darren Till stated on The MMA Hour earlier today. “I’m just going to knock him out in two rounds. You don’t have to ask me why I’m confident, or about what I’m doing or he’s doing. I’m going to knock him out in two rounds, let me tell you. Then I’m going to fight Jake Paul after it.”

He continued, “If Jake Paul isn’t available, I’ll fight [Mike] Perry. I’ll fight anyone, Dillon Danis said he wants to fight me. So let’s go Dillon. Now we begin, now the journey starts. I’m going to bring influencer boxing to an end after I knock little Cesar Chavez out. I’m going to bring it all to an end, and knock every single one of them out.”

What do you make of these comments from Darren Till? Do you believe he will defeat Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his boxing debut this summer?

