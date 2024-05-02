Paige VanZant unloads on “clown” Dillon Danis, shares humiliating encounter with him

Paige VanZant has shared a humiliating encounter with Dillon Danis after the former Bellator fighter took a shot at her.

VanZant recently claimed Danis wasn’t a real fighter, which he wasn’t a fan of, and then took to social media to claim she tried to be with him. Of course, VanZant is married to Bellator fighter Austin Vanderford, so the former UFC fighter took to her Instagram to claim Danis asked her to peg him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paige VanZant (@paigevanzant)

“It has come to my attention that there is a certain clown on Instagram by the name of Dillon Danis trying to talk some shit and stir up some drama. So, let’s f*****g go. So, Dillon, obviously I said you are not a real fighter, my bad I triggered you, I understand that hurt your feelings. But, instead of coming back and just talking shit about me and saying I’m not a real fighter, what did you do? You kind of f****d yourself, you backed yourself into a corner because now you have to come with proof of this alleged affair, right?,” Paige VanZant said about Dillon Danis.

“The only time I ever remember seeing you in Vegas was at the UFC athlete retreat. You walked up to me in a bar and asked me to peg you, in front of multiple other UFC fighters and I laughed in your face. That’s not the definition of a relationship, is it? Stirring up drama on the internet to try and fight my husband, there’s definitely better ways to do that. He has three things that you will never have. One, a wife, two, friends, and three, a real MMA resume. So, Dillon, I’m sorry I hurt your feelings but when you are a piece of shit like you are it’s pretty f*****g easy, have a good one,” VanZant continued.

Whether or not this actually happened is uncertain, but VanZant says there were other UFC fighters there to witness it. Currently, Dillon Danis has yet to respond to VanZant’s comments and whether or not he will is unclear.

As for her fighting career, VanZant is set to make her boxing debut on May 25 against Elle Brooke on Misfits 15.