Demetrious Johnson still unsure if he’ll fight again: “What else is there left to do?”

By Josh Evanoff - May 15, 2024

ONE Championship flyweight titleholder Demetrious Johnson still isn’t sure if he’ll fight again.

Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Herb Dean

The legend known as ‘Mighty Mouse’ has been out of the cage for over a year. Demetrious Johnson last competed at ONE Fight Night 10 last May, in a trilogy bout with Adriano Moraes. There, the flyweight champion secured his second-straight victory over the Brazilian. This time, defeating ‘Mikinho’  by unanimous decision.

Prior to that victory, Demetrious Johnson admitted that the trilogy bout could be his final fight. In the year since then, ‘Mighty Mouse’ has competed in several jiu-jitsu competitions, and shown interest in a potential boxing match. However, Johnson hasn’t fought in MMA. Nor has he been rumored for a return to the cage either.

Speaking in a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, Demetrious Johnson opened up on his fighting future. Speaking with Chael Sonnen, ‘Mighty Mouse’ admitted that he was still unsure if he would fight in MMA again. As a former UFC champion, and now ONE Championship titleholder, there’s not much left for him to do in the cage.

Demetrious Johnson discusses fighting future a year removed from his last ONE Championship win

However, that doesn’t mean that Demetrious Johnson is retired. In the interview, the former UFC flyweight champion stated that for the right price, and right fight, he could compete again. However, until then, he’s fine just competing on the mats and doing what he loves.

“I haven’t decided yet, to be honest with you.” Demetrious Johnson responded to Chael Sonnen asking him if he was retired. I’m still under contract, but right now I’ve just been focusing on Brazilian jiu-jitsu.  That’s just something that I’ve been focusing on, and for me, that’s what excites me. Like, it reminds me of the old days of wrestling in high school where you’re going to go and compete… That being said, as of right now, I’m focusing on jiu-jitsu until that flame burns out.”

He continued, “Then I’ll decide what I’m going to do. But you know, ONE Championship they have Brazilian jiu-jitsu and no-gi grappling so I could do that. I think when it comes to MMA like, I was just taking a nap today and I was thinking. 15 world titles, I defended an MMA belt 12 times, four amateur belts. What else is there for me to do in MMA?… Eventually, it might come to an end. It might come to an end this year.”

What do you make of these comments from the current ONE Championship titleholder? Do you believe Demetrious Johnson should fight again?

Demetrious Johnson ONE Championship

