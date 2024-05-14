Darren Till believes he can still become UFC champion despite 2023 release: “That’s not over for me”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Darren Till still believes he will become champion.

‘The Gorilla’ is in an incredibly strange spot in his career. Darren Till hasn’t competed since a third-round submission loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 282 in December. Not long following the defeat to ‘Stillknocks’, he was released from the company. However, it was a mutual parting of ways.

Darren Till planned to head to the world of boxing, possibly for a meeting with Jake or Logan Paul. However, the former UFC title challenger has been unable to seemingly get a fight. As of late, he’s been linked to a long-awaited grudge match with Mike Perry. For his part, ‘Platinum’ is fresh off a first-round knockout over Thiago Alves earlier this month.

The British fighter is down to meet Perry in the BKFC, but that’s not his end goal. Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Darren Till discussed his combat sports future. There, he echoed previous sentiments about heading into the boxing ring, as well as meeting ‘Platinum’ in the future. However, he also discussed a return to the UFC.

Darren Till opens up on his combat sports future, plans to return to the UFC

On The MMA Hour, Darren Till reaffirmed his belief that he would one day become UFC champion. While ‘The Gorilla’ is no longer in the company, he still stays in-contact with top company executives. After competing in the boxing ring, Till plans to return to the UFC and win a title. After that, retirement would be in the cards.

“Yeah, that’s not over for me.” Darren Till responded when asked about his comments about becoming UFC champion. “I’m going to win a UFC title, I know I’m going to. I speak to the UFC bosses all the time, they just invited me to [UFC 304 in] Manchester… I’m going to come into this boxing scene in a huge storm, and then I’m going to go back to the UFC. Get a title, and then I’m just going to say ‘Right, I’ve done it. I was one of the best, see you later, bye, bye.'”

He continued, “You can say that I’m not going to [win a title] but I’ve solely got my sights on making a whole lot of money right now. Beating up a few dudes, which I know I’m one hundred percent going to do. Dricus is beating everyone and I beat him up for two rounds before he stopped me, and that pisses me off a little bit. I know I could beat the champion. People when they see Dricus now, it’s like, ‘Oh wow, we thought Till was finished.”

What do you make of these comments from Darren Till? Do you believe that ‘The Gorilla’ will become UFC champion?