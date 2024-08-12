Israel Adesanya slams ‘privileged’ Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305: “He’ll never understand”

By Susan Cox - August 12, 2024

Israel Adesanya is slamming ‘privileged’ middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis ahead of their title fight at UFC 305.

Israel Adesanya, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305

UFC 305 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Headlining the event is the much-anticipated middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Du Plessis is believing that because he was born, raised, and trained in South Africa, he is the first true UFC champion out of Africa.

Well, Adesanya has an issue with that claim, as Nigeria’s Adesanya, Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou, and Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman all won UFC titles before Du Plessis did.

Israel Adesanya, speaking to ‘TMZ Sports‘ shared the following thoughts about Du Plessis:

“I just want him to take accountability for his remarks. I’m also glad my friend Abdul Razak (Alhassan) said it before his fight about three weeks ago, saying, ‘I respect Dricus, but he’s a b*tch for what he said.’ He’s a b*tch because Dricus is saying, ‘I trained in Africa. I do this in Africa,’ and people like Razak and myself (are out there) who are forced to flee our own country because of a better opportunity.”

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305

Image via: TheMacLife on YouTube

Continuing ‘The Last Stylebender’ said:

“He’ll never understand that because he lives behind the f*cking gates of his privileged life in South Africa, and he’s able to do that there. So someone like Francis, who had to cross the desert to go overseas to go train – if you know Francis’ story, you can’t call him not a real African champion because he didn’t train in Africa. Like, bro – are you f*cking kidding? The guy got sent back out to the desert six, seven times to go die, and he survived.”

Israel Adesanya wants Dricus Du Plessis to understand it was others who paved the way for him to become the current middleweight champion:

“Even without Francis being champion, without myself being champion, without Kamaru being champion, he would have never been champion. We paved the way for him, and then he comes out there and tries to take it all for himself. I wonder where he got that from. What kind of mindset is that, like, ‘Oh, I see this and I want it all for myself’?”

Concluding, Adesanya advised that ‘Stillknocks’ will never be one of the three kings of Africa:

“What kind of mindset is it that you see three African champions and you’re going to be the fourth one? You could have said it would be a great honor to be out of the legends of African champions that have been in the UFC. He tries to take it all for himself. That’s a colonist mindset. He doesn’t understand the error of his ways, but I will show him the way. … Dricus will always be an African champion, but he’ll never be one of the three kings.”

Do you agree with Adesanya’s commentary concerning Du Plessis?

Who do you believe will come out the victor at UFC 305 – Dricus Du Plessis or Israel Adesanya?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dricus du Plessis Israel Adesanya UFC UFC 305

Related

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis

Coach wants to see Sean Strickland fight the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya: “We can fight by November or December”

Susan Cox - August 12, 2024
Paddy Pimblett, Islam Makhachev, UFC
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett issues warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev: “You know Islam, we’re coming”

Susan Cox - August 12, 2024

Paddy Pimblett has issued a warning to current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Jon Jones
Francis Ngannou

Eric Nicksick is "optimistic" that there's a chance Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones could happen

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

Francis Ngannou’s head coach Eric Nicksick believes there’s still a chance that he could go on to battle Jon Jones.

Muhammad Mokaev
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley admits surprise at UFC deciding to cut Muhammad Mokaev

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has given his thoughts on the promotion’s decision not to re-sign Muhammad Mokaev.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier pushes for UFC to bring an event to Louisiana

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024

UFC star Dustin Poirier is eager to bring an event to his hometown of Lafayette, Louisiana before he retires.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya, UFC 305

Israel Adesanya claims beating Dricus du Plessis is more important than winning UFC title

Harry Kettle - August 12, 2024
Jon Anik
Jon Anik

Jon Anik heaps praise on surging featherweight Chepe Mariscal following UFC Vegas 95

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

UFC play-by-play ace Jon Anik heaped praise on rising featherweight Chepe Mariscal following UFC Vegas 95.

Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Coach Eric Nicksick says PFL star Francis Ngannou is "in a good place right now" following tragic loss

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Eric Nicksick, the coach of Francis Ngannou, believes the former UFC Heavyweight Champion is in a good place after healing from the tragic death of his son.

Jon Jones Dana White
Dana White

Ben Askren thinks Jon Jones has dirt on UFC CEO Dana White: "He's playing along, and letting him and Stipe fight"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Ben Askren feels there may be something behind the scenes when it comes to Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili details beef with Sean O'Malley's coach Tim Welch: "He was very disrespectful to me"

Fernando Quiles - August 11, 2024

Merab Dvalishvili is none too pleased with Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, ahead of UFC 306.