Israel Adesanya slams ‘privileged’ Dricus Du Plessis ahead of UFC 305: “He’ll never understand”

Israel Adesanya is slamming ‘privileged’ middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis ahead of their title fight at UFC 305.

UFC 305 takes place this coming weekend, Saturday, August 17th at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Headlining the event is the much-anticipated middleweight title fight between current champion Dricus Du Plessis (21-2 MMA) and former champion Israel Adesanya (24-3 MMA).

Du Plessis is believing that because he was born, raised, and trained in South Africa, he is the first true UFC champion out of Africa.

Well, Adesanya has an issue with that claim, as Nigeria’s Adesanya, Cameroon’s Francis Ngannou, and Nigeria’s Kamaru Usman all won UFC titles before Du Plessis did.

Israel Adesanya, speaking to ‘TMZ Sports‘ shared the following thoughts about Du Plessis:

“I just want him to take accountability for his remarks. I’m also glad my friend Abdul Razak (Alhassan) said it before his fight about three weeks ago, saying, ‘I respect Dricus, but he’s a b*tch for what he said.’ He’s a b*tch because Dricus is saying, ‘I trained in Africa. I do this in Africa,’ and people like Razak and myself (are out there) who are forced to flee our own country because of a better opportunity.”

Continuing ‘The Last Stylebender’ said:

“He’ll never understand that because he lives behind the f*cking gates of his privileged life in South Africa, and he’s able to do that there. So someone like Francis, who had to cross the desert to go overseas to go train – if you know Francis’ story, you can’t call him not a real African champion because he didn’t train in Africa. Like, bro – are you f*cking kidding? The guy got sent back out to the desert six, seven times to go die, and he survived.”

Israel Adesanya wants Dricus Du Plessis to understand it was others who paved the way for him to become the current middleweight champion:

“Even without Francis being champion, without myself being champion, without Kamaru being champion, he would have never been champion. We paved the way for him, and then he comes out there and tries to take it all for himself. I wonder where he got that from. What kind of mindset is that, like, ‘Oh, I see this and I want it all for myself’?”

Concluding, Adesanya advised that ‘Stillknocks’ will never be one of the three kings of Africa:

“What kind of mindset is it that you see three African champions and you’re going to be the fourth one? You could have said it would be a great honor to be out of the legends of African champions that have been in the UFC. He tries to take it all for himself. That’s a colonist mindset. He doesn’t understand the error of his ways, but I will show him the way. … Dricus will always be an African champion, but he’ll never be one of the three kings.”

