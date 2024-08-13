Just Scrap Radio Ep. 175 with Steve Erceg

By Cole Shelton - August 13, 2024

The 175th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 305.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 175

We’re joined by one-half of the co-main event and seventh-ranked flyweight contender Steve Erceg (0:52).

Steve Erceg joins the show for the first time to discuss his UFC 305 co-main event fight against Kai Kara-France. Steve talks about his title fight loss to Alexandre Pantoja back in May and what he learned from that. He then chats about why he didn’t want to fight Kai but getting to fight at home. Steve then talks about the style matchup and what a win does for him.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher

