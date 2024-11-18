Darren Till set for boxing match against Tommy Fury in January
Darren Till is set for the first big fight of his post-UFC career as he prepares for a boxing match against Tommy Fury on January 18.
Once upon a time, Darren Till was considered to be the next big thing in mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, he never quite lived up to his potential. He did manage to get to a UFC welterweight championship shot against Tyron Woodley, only to fall short when the lights were on bright.
Ever since he left the promotion, Till hasn’t done a whole lot outside of the Octagon. He’s made a few appearances here and there but nothing has been all too substantial. Some felt as if he was waiting for another big MMA opportunity, whereas others wondered whether or not boxing would be more his style.
As it turns out, it’s the latter, with reports over the weekend confirming that he will take on Tommy Fury in Manchester in January.
Breaking:
Darren Till x Tommy Fury is going down Jan. 18 on @DAZNBoxing. pic.twitter.com/zNbkErIfGO
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 17, 2024
Fury vs Till confirmed
The bout looks set to headline the 20th MF & DAZN Series event on January 18 in Manchester, England. For Till, this serves as an opportunity for him to prove that he still has a lot to offer in the combat sports space. As for Fury, he’ll want to add Darren to the list of names he’s already knocked off in influencer boxing – including Jake Paul and KSI.
No, not everyone is going to be a big fan of this. With that being said, we feel as if there’s still a decent amount of intrigue surrounding this contest.
Who do you believe is going to pick up the win in this boxing match – Tommy Fury or Darren Till? Will you be tuning in? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Darren Till Tommy Fury