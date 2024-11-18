Darren Till set for boxing match against Tommy Fury in January

Darren Till is set for the first big fight of his post-UFC career as he prepares for a boxing match against Tommy Fury on January 18.

Once upon a time, Darren Till was considered to be the next big thing in mixed martial arts. Unfortunately, he never quite lived up to his potential. He did manage to get to a UFC welterweight championship shot against Tyron Woodley, only to fall short when the lights were on bright.

Ever since he left the promotion, Till hasn’t done a whole lot outside of the Octagon. He’s made a few appearances here and there but nothing has been all too substantial. Some felt as if he was waiting for another big MMA opportunity, whereas others wondered whether or not boxing would be more his style.

As it turns out, it’s the latter, with reports over the weekend confirming that he will take on Tommy Fury in Manchester in January.