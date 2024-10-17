Darren Till viciously mocks Bo Nickal’s striking after training footage surfaces: “Oh god!”

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is ramping up his mental warfare against rising star Bo Nickal ahead of his potential return to the Octagon.

Till, after opting to part ways from the UFC last year, is waiting for his next boxing booking after winning his exhibition debut in July. While he’s focused on other combat sports outside of MMA, he envisions a return to the UFC for another potential run to the title.

As of this writing, Till remains unsigned for his next desired bout, and it’s uncertain when he’ll return to fighting.

In the meantime, Till has his eyes on some of the top UFC middleweights, including Dricus du Plessis and Nickal. He’s repeatedly pitched a matchup with Nickal on social media in recent months, questioning the former NCAA Division-I wrestling superstar’s credentials.

After training footage of Nickal’s UFC 309 fight camp was published, Till used it as an opportunity to mock Nickal’s boxing fundamentals.