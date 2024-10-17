Darren Till viciously mocks Bo Nickal’s striking after training footage surfaces: “Oh god!”

By Curtis Calhoun - October 17, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till is ramping up his mental warfare against rising star Bo Nickal ahead of his potential return to the Octagon.

Darren Till, Bo Nickal

Till, after opting to part ways from the UFC last year, is waiting for his next boxing booking after winning his exhibition debut in July. While he’s focused on other combat sports outside of MMA, he envisions a return to the UFC for another potential run to the title.

As of this writing, Till remains unsigned for his next desired bout, and it’s uncertain when he’ll return to fighting.

In the meantime, Till has his eyes on some of the top UFC middleweights, including Dricus du Plessis and Nickal. He’s repeatedly pitched a matchup with Nickal on social media in recent months, questioning the former NCAA Division-I wrestling superstar’s credentials.

After training footage of Nickal’s UFC 309 fight camp was published, Till used it as an opportunity to mock Nickal’s boxing fundamentals.

Darren Till laughs at footage of Bo Nickal hitting the heavy bag

In a recent tweet, Till appeared to give Nickal’s boxing a low grade.

“Oh god [LAUGHS],” Till tweeted.

As of this writing, Nickal hasn’t responded to Till’s tweet. He’s scheduled to face Paul Craig at UFC 309 next month for a potential shot at a Top 15 ranking.

Before being granted his UFC release, Till struggled in the middleweight division, losing five of his last six fights. He hasn’t won in MMA since a split-decision victory against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244.

Nickal remains unbeaten in his MMA career after earning a shot in the UFC via Dana White’s Contender Series. He most recently defeated Cody Brundage at UFC 300 by second-round submission, calling it one of his worst performances.

Nickal could move further into the middleweight mix with a win over Craig. His elite wrestling skillset could give a frustrating puzzle for the top 185lbers to solve.

Despite Nickal’s potential, Till isn’t sold on the generational prospect. He plans to prove Nickal’s rise is a fluke if he returns to the Octagon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Bo Nickal Darren Till UFC

