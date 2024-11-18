Dana White provides reassuring update on Michael Chandler’s UFC future

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the future of Michael Chandler after his loss at UFC 309.

At the weekend, Michael Chandler went head to head with Charles Oliveira in their highly anticipated rematch. While Chandler had an incredible fifth round and seemed to be turning things around, the previous four rounds all belonged to the man known as ‘Do Bronx’.

Oliveira overcame adversity in the form of Mike’s heart and his fouls to secure the win. Now, as the Brazilian prepares what could be another title opportunity, Chandler is left to sit and reflect on where he’s at in his career.

Some have suggested that he could be on the verge of retirement, or alternatively, leaving the UFC. For Dana White, though, Chandler is right where he needs to be.