Dana White provides reassuring update on Michael Chandler’s UFC future

By Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024

UFC president Dana White has provided an update on the future of Michael Chandler after his loss at UFC 309.

Michael Chandler

At the weekend, Michael Chandler went head to head with Charles Oliveira in their highly anticipated rematch. While Chandler had an incredible fifth round and seemed to be turning things around, the previous four rounds all belonged to the man known as ‘Do Bronx’.

RELATED: Charles Oliveira takes issue with officiating during UFC 309 fight against Michael Chandler

Oliveira overcame adversity in the form of Mike’s heart and his fouls to secure the win. Now, as the Brazilian prepares what could be another title opportunity, Chandler is left to sit and reflect on where he’s at in his career.

Some have suggested that he could be on the verge of retirement, or alternatively, leaving the UFC. For Dana White, though, Chandler is right where he needs to be.

White praises Chandler

“He’s like an Arturo Gatti,” White told MMA Junkie and other reporters post-fight at UFC 309. “He’s one of those – win, lose or draw, you’re never bummed out at the end of a Michael Chandler fight. … He’s always exciting, he’s always fun. The last round of that fight, he kept getting taken down. He got on his back. So when he got on his back at the end, he just stood up and started slamming him.

“The kid always tries to win. He always comes to fight and Michael Chandler’s always going to have a home here. Until he decides to retire, Michael Chandler isn’t going anywhere.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

What do you believe should be next for Michael Chandler in mixed martial arts? Do you think he is the most entertaining fighter of his generation and if not, who else would you put in that spot? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Dana White and Jake Paul

Jake Paul goes after Dana White following criticism over Mike Tyson fight

Harry Kettle - November 18, 2024
Eryk Anders
UFC

Eryk Anders issues statement following UFC 309 bout cancellation: 'There was no way I would have been able to go out there'

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Eryk Anders has explained why he was forced out of his scheduled UFC 309 fight against Chris Weidman.

Bo Nickal UFC 309
UFC

Bo Nickal trolls fans who booed him following UFC 309 win over Paul Craig

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Bo Nickal is taking the boobirds in stride.

Charles Oliveira UFC 309
UFC

Charles Oliveira takes issue with officiating during UFC 309 fight against Michael Chandler

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Charles Oliveira believes referee Keith Peterson missed several fouls in his UFC 309 scrap with Michael Chandler.

Mike Tyson and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White admits Mike Tyson "was right" about his boxing match with Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2024

UFC president Dana White has admitted that Mike Tyson was right about his boxing showdown with Jake Paul.

Jon Jones

Dana White reacts to Jon Jones retiring Stipe Miocic at UFC 309: “This guy’s fight IQ is off the charts”

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024
Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic officially announces his retirement following UFC 309 defeat

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic announced his retirement from mixed martial arts after losing to Jon Jones last night.

Nick Diaz
UFC

Nick Diaz replaced by surging fan favorite in UFC 310 clash against Vicente Luque

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Nick Diaz will no longer be a part of the UFC 310 card.

Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall believes title showdown with Jon Jones is "biggest fight" in the UFC

Harry Kettle - November 17, 2024

Tom Aspinall has declared that he believes a title showdown with Jon Jones is the biggest fight that can be made in the UFC.

Jon Jones UFC 309
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones remains unconcerned with Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309: 'I've been very clear about my intentions'

Fernando Quiles - November 17, 2024

Jon Jones isn’t concerned with a potential Tom Aspinall fight following UFC 309.