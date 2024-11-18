Jake Paul goes after Dana White following criticism over Mike Tyson fight
Jake Paul has taken a shot at UFC president Dana White after the latter criticized the nature of his win over Mike Tyson.
Over the years, Jake Paul and Dana White have made it crystal clear that they aren’t big fans of one another. While Jake has been a bit more forward with that than Dana, the UFC boss has certainly taken the bait with many of the things that ‘The Problem Child’ has said.
Last Friday, Paul cruised to a dominant win over Mike Tyson in their boxing showdown in Texas. The event was broadcast globally on Netflix, with many having complaints over both the stream and the actual fight itself.
After Dana White hit out at Paul’s performance, the YouTuber couldn’t help but respond.
Dana White has a been boxing promoter his whole career. All these nut riders need to do their research. His TV show failed. Couldn’t sell 4K tickets in Dublin with that useless Irish boxer he’s promoting. And he is not fighters first. He’s Dana first. Builds you up and tears you… pic.twitter.com/3CBIseHLSS
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 17, 2024
Paul tears into White
“Dana White has a been boxing promoter his whole career. All these nut riders need to do their research. His TV show failed. Couldn’t sell 4K tickets in Dublin with that useless Irish boxer he’s promoting. And he is not fighters first. He’s Dana first. Builds you up and tears you down. Now Conor McGregor is hostage. Free Conor.”
One thing we know to be true about Jake Paul is that he isn’t the biggest fan of the UFC’s fighter pay structure. Dana White, obviously, doesn’t enjoy people questioning what he does or doesn’t give fighters. In this instance, though, it seems as if Jake is taking this one pretty personally.
What do you believe will serve as the next chapter in the rivalry between Jake Paul and the Ultimate Fighting Championship? Are we likely to see him compete for PFL in the next twelve months? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
