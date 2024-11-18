Jake Paul goes after Dana White following criticism over Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul has taken a shot at UFC president Dana White after the latter criticized the nature of his win over Mike Tyson.

Over the years, Jake Paul and Dana White have made it crystal clear that they aren’t big fans of one another. While Jake has been a bit more forward with that than Dana, the UFC boss has certainly taken the bait with many of the things that ‘The Problem Child’ has said.

Last Friday, Paul cruised to a dominant win over Mike Tyson in their boxing showdown in Texas. The event was broadcast globally on Netflix, with many having complaints over both the stream and the actual fight itself.

After Dana White hit out at Paul’s performance, the YouTuber couldn’t help but respond.