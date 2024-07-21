Darren Till scoffs at Jake Paul for calling out Alex Pereira & Mike Tyson following TKO win over Mike Perry

By Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Former UFC title challenger Darren Till has thrown his name in the hat as a potential opponent for Jake Paul.

Darren Till

Paul was expected to trade leather with Mike Tyson this past Saturday night. Tyson ended up having to withdraw from the matchup due to an ulcer flareup. Perry replaced Tyson and was handed a sixth-round TKO loss against Paul for his efforts.

While Paul has called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Tyson, Darren Till is wondering when “The Problem Child” will share the ring with him.

RELATED: FORMER UFC FIGHTER DARREN TILL BELIEVES HE’D KNOCK OUT JAKE PAUL AND MIKE PERRY

Darren Till Sends Message to Jake Paul Following Mike Perry Win

Till has taken to social media to make it clear that he isn’t impressed by Jake Paul calling out the likes of Alex Pereira and Mike Perry. In fact, “The Gorilla” claims Paul has been ducking him.

“Pereira is under contract & Mike Tyson is in no fit state. I am the same size & weight. I got ducked the last pull out with Tyson & they got that midget Petty to step in front of me.

I’m here & I am going to say nothing else.

I’ll wait for the call…”

Paul hasn’t been shy boxing MMA stars given their name value and how much less experience they have in the sweet science. Till has insisted that he can knock both Paul and Perry out if given the opportunity.

Whether or not “The Problem Child” will ever go one-on-one with Till remains to be seen. For now, Paul is looking at a rescheduled showdown with Mike Tyson later this year. Should he emerge victorious in that fight, a scrap with Alex Pereira isn’t likely given “Poatan’s” contract with the UFC.

Maybe at that point, Darren Till can get the fight he’s been asking for.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Darren Till Jake Paul

Related

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing

Jake Paul heaps praise on Mike Perry following Saturday’s boxing match: “Has a lot more balls than that little leprechaun”

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024
Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Video | Alex Pereira FaceTimes with Jake Paul immediately following in-ring callout

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira wasted little time getting in contact with Jake Paul following a callout.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Boxing News

Mike Perry responds after Conor McGregor claims that he’s fired from BKFC: “He can’t fire me”

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Mike Perry has responded to Conor McGregor throwing salt on the wound following a TKO defeat to Jake Paul.

Jake Paul calls out Alex Pereira
Boxing News

Video | Jake Paul calls out current UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2024

Jake Paul has called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira following his win over Mike Perry.

Mike Perry, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, Boxing
Jake Paul

Mike Perry reacts following TKO loss to Jake Paul: "Shout out to Nate Diaz who went 10 rounds with him!"

Jeffrey Walter - July 21, 2024

Mike Perry was all class following his defeat on Saturday night, congratulating Jake Paul while shouting out Nate Diaz.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor

Jake Paul reacts after Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC

Jeffrey Walter - July 20, 2024
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC following loss to Jake Paul

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Conor McGregor has fired Mike Perry from BKFC following his loss to Jake Paul this evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing, Pros react
Jake Paul

Pros react after Jake Paul stops Mike Perry: "Juiced out of his head"

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

The highly anticipated cruiserweight bout between Jake Paul and Mike Perry took place this evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing
Jake Paul

Jake Paul stops Mike Perry in Round 6 (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry takes place tonight live from Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry - Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

The highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry boxing match takes place tonight live from Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay, Florida.