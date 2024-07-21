Darren Till scoffs at Jake Paul for calling out Alex Pereira & Mike Tyson following TKO win over Mike Perry
Former UFC title challenger Darren Till has thrown his name in the hat as a potential opponent for Jake Paul.
Paul was expected to trade leather with Mike Tyson this past Saturday night. Tyson ended up having to withdraw from the matchup due to an ulcer flareup. Perry replaced Tyson and was handed a sixth-round TKO loss against Paul for his efforts.
While Paul has called out UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Tyson, Darren Till is wondering when “The Problem Child” will share the ring with him.
Darren Till Sends Message to Jake Paul Following Mike Perry Win
Till has taken to social media to make it clear that he isn’t impressed by Jake Paul calling out the likes of Alex Pereira and Mike Perry. In fact, “The Gorilla” claims Paul has been ducking him.
“Pereira is under contract & Mike Tyson is in no fit state. I am the same size & weight. I got ducked the last pull out with Tyson & they got that midget Petty to step in front of me.
I’m here & I am going to say nothing else.
I’ll wait for the call…”
Paul hasn’t been shy boxing MMA stars given their name value and how much less experience they have in the sweet science. Till has insisted that he can knock both Paul and Perry out if given the opportunity.
Whether or not “The Problem Child” will ever go one-on-one with Till remains to be seen. For now, Paul is looking at a rescheduled showdown with Mike Tyson later this year. Should he emerge victorious in that fight, a scrap with Alex Pereira isn’t likely given “Poatan’s” contract with the UFC.
Maybe at that point, Darren Till can get the fight he’s been asking for.
