Conor McGregor slams “no nothing bum” UFC fighter Terrance McKinney over Mike Perry “firing”

By Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Conor McGregor made some waves last night following Jake Paul’s TKO win over Mike Perry, and one UFC fighter found himself in the crossfire.

Conor McGregor

Perry, a BKFC fighter, had a boxing match against Paul this past Saturday. Despite putting forth an effort full of heart, “Platinum” was no match for the boxing skills of Paul, who scored a sixth-round TKO finish.

After the fight, McGregor ruffled some feathers when he claimed that Perry was now “fired” from BKFC, which McGregor is a part owner of.

RELATED: MIKE PERRY RESPONDS AFTER CONOR MCGREGOR CLAIMS THAT HE’S FIRED FROM BKFC: “HE CAN’T FIRE ME”

Conor McGregor Gets Into Social Media Spat with Terrance McKinney

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney chimed in on the post, expressing his belief that Conor McGregor was out of line.

“Of all people you’re mad he went and boxed to get a big pay day? Cmon brotha you should understand, you did the same thing. Maybe BKFC should pay more if you wanna keep the talent in house idk but this ain’t it brotha. You’re better than this.”

It didn’t take long before McGregor fired back at McKinney by attempting to big time him, while also explaining the situation.

“Hey there, no nothing bum, whoever f*ck you are. This was not a big payday whatsoever. Bkfc pay way more. This was the personal decision of a dumbass. He had written into his contract he could have one fight outside of organization. This was what he wanted.”

Perry did respond to McGregor’s claim during the post-fight press conference. “Platinum” told reporters that he is also a part owner of BKFC, so McGregor can’t fire him. He also dared McGregor to get inside the boxing ring with Jake Paul, sharing his belief that things would go far worse for the Irishman than his TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Terrance McKinney UFC

Related

Jake Paul

Video | Alex Pereira FaceTimes with Jake Paul immediately following in-ring callout

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Boxing News

Mike Perry responds after Conor McGregor claims that he’s fired from BKFC: “He can’t fire me”

Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Mike Perry has responded to Conor McGregor throwing salt on the wound following a TKO defeat to Jake Paul.

Cody Garbrandt new tattoo
UFC

Fight fans react to former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt’s new face tattoo

Harry Kettle - July 21, 2024

Fight fans have given their thoughts on former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt’s new face tattoo.

Jake Paul, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Jake Paul reacts after Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC

Jeffrey Walter - July 20, 2024

Jake Paul, like many, think it is “f**ked up” that Conor McGregor fired Mike Perry from BKFC this evening.

Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor fires Mike Perry from BKFC following loss to Jake Paul

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Conor McGregor has fired Mike Perry from BKFC following his loss to Jake Paul this evening in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Steve Garcia, UFC Vegas 94, UFC, Bonus

UFC Vegas 94 Bonus Report: Steve Garcia one of four fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024
Virna Jandiroba, UFC Vegas 94, Results, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 94 Results: Virna Jandiroba stops Amanda Lemos (Video)

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 event is headlined by a women’s strawweight bout between Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba.

Nick Diaz
UFC

Nick Diaz vs. Vicente Luque removed from UFC Abu Dhabi

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

A highly anticipated welterweight bout between Nick Diaz and Vicente Luque has been removed from next month’s UFC Abu Dhabi event.

UFC Vegas 94, Results, UFC
UFC Vegas 94

UFC Vegas 94: ‘Lemos vs. Jandiroba’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - July 20, 2024

The Octagon returns to the Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 94 event, an eleven-bout fight card headlined by Amanda Lemos vs. Virna Jandiroba.

UFC

Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly training with "boxing national team" ahead of UFC comeback

Harry Kettle - July 20, 2024

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly training with a boxing national team as he prepares for his comeback.