Conor McGregor slams “no nothing bum” UFC fighter Terrance McKinney over Mike Perry “firing”

Conor McGregor Gets Into Social Media Spat with Terrance McKinney

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney chimed in on the post, expressing his belief that Conor McGregor was out of line.

“Of all people you’re mad he went and boxed to get a big pay day? Cmon brotha you should understand, you did the same thing. Maybe BKFC should pay more if you wanna keep the talent in house idk but this ain’t it brotha. You’re better than this.”

It didn’t take long before McGregor fired back at McKinney by attempting to big time him, while also explaining the situation.

“Hey there, no nothing bum, whoever f*ck you are. This was not a big payday whatsoever. Bkfc pay way more. This was the personal decision of a dumbass. He had written into his contract he could have one fight outside of organization. This was what he wanted.”

Perry did respond to McGregor’s claim during the post-fight press conference. “Platinum” told reporters that he is also a part owner of BKFC, so McGregor can’t fire him. He also dared McGregor to get inside the boxing ring with Jake Paul, sharing his belief that things would go far worse for the Irishman than his TKO loss to Floyd Mayweather.