Conor McGregor responds to Mike Perry’s BKFC ownership claim: “You are out, bro”

Conor McGregor Doubles Down on Mike Perry “Firing”

In a now deleted post on ‘X,’ Conor McGregor responded to Mike Perry’s claim to have part ownership of BKFC. He once again said that Perry is out of BKFC.

“Michael you are not any owner in bkfc. Not an iota. You have the tiniest minute dot of a share in thriller. The social media video app. Which is promising in fairness. But it’s a speckle you have. You hold nothing in bare knuckle. Not an iota. And trust me, you are out bro.”

McGregor has taken some heat for his spat with Perry. One UFC lightweight who took exception to McGregor’s post was Terrance McKinney. After expressing his disappointment in McGregor, the Irishman called him a “no nothing bum,” and claimed that Perry brought this issue upon himself.

Time will tell what BKFC’s David Feldman will have to say about this, as the buck stops with him under the bare-knuckle boxing promotion. Given that Perry has been viewed as BKFC’s top star, it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the coming days and weeks.