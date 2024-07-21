Conor McGregor responds to Mike Perry’s BKFC ownership claim: “You are out, bro”

By Fernando Quiles - July 21, 2024

Conor McGregor has caught wind of Mike Perry claiming to be a part owner of BKFC, and he has responded.

McGregor had fight fans turning heads once again at the conclusion of the boxing match between Perry and Jake Paul. While Perry showed grit, he was simply outgunned thanks to Paul’s jabs, power punching, and movement. “Platinum” hung around, but was ultimately stopped in the sixth round via TKO.

After the fight, McGregor, who is a part owner of BKFC, hopped on ‘X’ to declare that Mike Perry is gone from BKFC. McGregor hinted at Perry’s own promotion being the reason for the supposed falling out.

Conor McGregor Doubles Down on Mike Perry “Firing”

In a now deleted post on ‘X,’ Conor McGregor responded to Mike Perry’s claim to have part ownership of BKFC. He once again said that Perry is out of BKFC.

“Michael you are not any owner in bkfc. Not an iota. You have the tiniest minute dot of a share in thriller. The social media video app. Which is promising in fairness. But it’s a speckle you have. You hold nothing in bare knuckle. Not an iota. And trust me, you are out bro.”

McGregor has taken some heat for his spat with Perry. One UFC lightweight who took exception to McGregor’s post was Terrance McKinney. After expressing his disappointment in McGregor, the Irishman called him a “no nothing bum,” and claimed that Perry brought this issue upon himself.

Time will tell what BKFC’s David Feldman will have to say about this, as the buck stops with him under the bare-knuckle boxing promotion. Given that Perry has been viewed as BKFC’s top star, it’ll be interesting to see what happens in the coming days and weeks.

