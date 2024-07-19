Former UFC fighter Darren Till believes he’d knock out Jake Paul and Mike Perry

Till shows confidence

“I think if I were to fight either Mike Perry or Jake Paul I’d knock them out between the fourth and fifth rounds. Three to five rounds I’d give myself. I just know I’m too big, strong, powerful, clever, ferocious, and I don’t think I’m ever going to get the opportunity to fight Jake Paul. He’s always going to stay away from me. I don’t think they’d ever ever even give me any dramas whatsoever in any area of any fight, especially to do with boxing.”

“I’m not going to say I don’t rate them but I don’t think they’re as skilled – I’m not even going to compare both of them to me, I feel like I’m a much higher level than the pair of them. But you know what Jake has put a lot of work in and Perry has been putting a lot of people away in the bare knuckle, as he’s called the King Of Violence, so you know what they’re just average level boxers, brawlers, so it’s probably going to be quite an entertaining fight to be honest with you.

“I’m actually expecting Perry to make it a dogfight and I think Jake Paul is probably going to beat him. You know what, I’m going to be honest, I think Jake Paul is going to knock him out. I really do. I think Jake Paul is going to knock him out.”

Quotes via CasinoOnlineIN

