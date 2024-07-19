Former UFC fighter Darren Till believes he’d knock out Jake Paul and Mike Perry

By Harry Kettle - July 19, 2024

Former UFC fighter Darren Till has stated that he believes he could knock out both Jake Paul and Mike Perry.

Darren Till, Mike Perry

Since leaving the UFC, Darren Till hasn’t made too much noise. The 31-year-old has dipped his toe into the waters of boxing, but he hasn’t done too much of substance just yet. With that being said, he’s still young, and he still has time to make something happen.

RELATED: Darren Till shoots down bare-knuckle fight against Mike Perry: “F**k that”

Two men who he’s had back and forth words with in the past are Jake Paul and Mike Perry. Tomorrow night, those two will collide inside the squared circle.

In a recent interview with CasinoOnlineIN, the Liverpudlian made it crystal clear that he believes he’s better than both of them.

Till shows confidence

“I think if I were to fight either Mike Perry or Jake Paul I’d knock them out between the fourth and fifth rounds. Three to five rounds I’d give myself. I just know I’m too big, strong, powerful, clever, ferocious, and I don’t think I’m ever going to get the opportunity to fight Jake Paul. He’s always going to stay away from me. I don’t think they’d ever ever even give me any dramas whatsoever in any area of any fight, especially to do with boxing.”

“I’m not going to say I don’t rate them but I don’t think they’re as skilled – I’m not even going to compare both of them to me, I feel like I’m a much higher level than the pair of them. But you know what Jake has put a lot of work in and Perry has been putting a lot of people away in the bare knuckle, as he’s called the King Of Violence, so you know what they’re just average level boxers, brawlers, so it’s probably going to be quite an entertaining fight to be honest with you.

“I’m actually expecting Perry to make it a dogfight and I think Jake Paul is probably going to beat him. You know what, I’m going to be honest, I think Jake Paul is going to knock him out. I really do. I think Jake Paul is going to knock him out.”

Quotes via CasinoOnlineIN

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

