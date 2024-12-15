UFC Tampa Results: Daniel Marcos defeats Adrian Yanez (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Tampa results, including the men’s bantamweight bout between Daniel Marcos and Adrian Yanez.

Yanez (17-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round knockout victory over Vinicius Salvador at May’s UFC Vegas 92 event. That victory snapped a two-fight losing skid for the 31-year-old, as Yanez had previously dropped fights to Jonathan Martinez and Rob Font respectively.

Meanwhile, Daniel Marcos (16-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record in check this evening in Florida. ‘Soncora’ was most recently seen in action this past June, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over John Castaneda.

Round one begins and Adrian Yanez lands a hard low kick and then a right hook. Daniel Marcos answers with a low kick of his own. Yanez is fighting aggressive early. Marcos keeps him at bay with another low kick. Yanez with a low kick and then a hook to the body. Marcos with a big right hand over the top. He has Yanez stunned. He blitzes forward but Adrian manages to circle off the fence and get back to range. Yanez with a jab. Both men land low kicks and then trade hook. Daniel Marcos with an accidental eye poke and we have a break in the action. Adrian Yanez appears to be ok, but there is some blood around his eye. The doctor is coming in to take a look. Yanez is saying he’s ok, but he is blinking a lot. We eventually restart and Yanez is back on the attack. Marcos with a low kick. The fighters trade low kicks. Marcos with a nice right hook that lands. He follows that up with a low kick. Yanez with a nice 1-2. They are trading punches in the pocket now. The fighters clinch and Adrian Yanez pushes Daniel Marcos up against the cage. ‘Soncora’ switches the position and lands a pair of knees. He connects with a nice hook before the horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two begins and these bantamweights are right back to work. Adrian Yanez with a big left hook that rocks Daniel Marcos. He looks to land a big right hand, but it misses the mark. Marcos fires off a huge right hand, but it misses. A nice body shot from Yanez now. Marcos counters with a stiff jab up the middle. The fighters briefly clinch, and Yanez lands a left hook on the break. Big shots from both men. Yanez with a calf kick. Marcos answers with a jab. Another kick from Yanez lands. Marcos answers with a high kick that partially lands. Daniel Marcos with a nice right hook. Yanez replies with two low kicks and then a stiff jab. Another good jab from Adrian Yanez. He continues to land good shots. Marcos swings and misses with a right. Another jab from Yanez. The horn sounds to end round two.

They're making every minute count! 😲 Tune in to @ESPNPlus & ESPN2 NOW to watch #UFCTampa! pic.twitter.com/ehlyGGTcom — UFC (@ufc) December 15, 2024

The third and final round begins and these bantamweights are immediately getting after it. Big shots from both men. Daniel Marcos ducks under a punch and lands the first takedown of the fight. Adrian Yanez is able to scramble back up to his feet. He switches the clinch position and now had Marcos pressed up against the cage. Daniel breaks free and then shoots in and score another takedown. Yanez looks for a guillotine, but that won’t work from half guard. Marcos with some good shots. Yanez scrambles and gets back up to his feet. He pushes Marcos against the cage and lands a knee. One minute remains in the bout. Daniel Marcos breaks free from the clinch and lands a jab. He blitzes forward with a 1-2. Adrian Yanez doubles up on his jab. He forces the clinch. Weird decision. Marcos breaks free. Yanez with a nice hook at the horn. We go to the judges.

Official UFC Tampa Results: Daniel Marcos def. Adrian Yanez by split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Who would you like to see Marcos fight next following his victory over Yanez this evening in Florida?