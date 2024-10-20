UFC Vegas 99 Results: Rob Font defeats Kyler Phillips (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 99 results, including the co-main event between Rob Font and Kyler Phillips.

Font (21-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 37-year-old is coming off back-to-back unanimous decision losses to Deiveson Figueiredo and Cory Sandhagen respectively.

Meanwhile, Kyler Phillips (12-3 MMA) currently boasts a three-fight win streak, his most recent victory coming over Pedro Munhoz by unanimous decision at March’s UFC 299 event.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 99 co-main event begins and Rob Font immediately comes forward with a stiff jab. Kyler Phillips throws a head kick and then shoots in for a takedown attempt. He gets it. Font looks for a guillotine, but Phillips escapes and lands in side control. Some decent ground and pound from Kyler before Rob scrambles to his feet. The veteran comes forward with a 1-2 and then shoots in for a takedown of his own. He doesn’t get it, but he has Phillips pressed up against the cage. Phillips breaks free and lands a 1-2. Rob Font answers with a good right. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 99 co-main event begins and Rob Font is quickly on the attacked with a 1-2 and then a solid right hand. Kyler Phillips immediately shoots for a takedown and gets it. Font does a great job of returning to his feet in quick fashion. He immediately charges forward and lands a big right hand. Phillips looks to get back to range but Font continues to smother him with punches. Kyler just misses with an overhand right. Rob does the same with an uppercut. A good right hand and then a big body shot from Font. He looks very sharp with his striking, which is not surprising. Two more big rights from Rob Font. There is some serious swelling on the face of Phillips now. Font with another beautiful combination and then attacks the body. He is all over Phillips at the moment. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this bantamweight matchup begins and Kyler Phillips immediately shoots for a takedown and gets it. However, Rob Font once again is able to scramble back up to his feet and get back to distance. Font with a 1-2. He comes over the top with a right hand. Another big combination from the 37-year-old. Phillips with a low kick and then a jab. Font forces the clinch and lands a knee. The fighters separate and Rob just misses with a big right hand. He lands a nice jab and then rips a hook to the body. Phillips lands a nice calf kick but that doesn’t detour Font from applying pressure. Kyler dives for a takedown but it is not there. Font with a 1-2. Phillips answers with a counter right. Just over one minute remains in the contest. Font forces the clinch and pushes his opponent against the cage. Phillips escapes but Rob is still all over him. A good jab and then an overhand right land for Rob Font. He is a man on a mission here. Phillips misses with a spinning kick. He tries for a late takedown but is unsuccessful. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Back in the win column 👊 Rob Font beats Kyler Phillips in our #UFCVegas99 co-main event! pic.twitter.com/45LwmzUlpk — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 20, 2024

Official UFC Vegas 99 Results: Rob Font def. Kyler Phillips by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Font fight next following his victory over Phillips this evening in Las Vegas?