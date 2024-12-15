UFC Tampa Results: Cub Swanson KO’s Billy Quarantillo (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 14, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Tampa results, including the co-main event between Cub Swanson and Billy Quarantillo.

Swanson (29-14 MMA) most recently competed at June’s UFC 303 event, where he dropped a split decision to Andre Fili. ‘Killer Cub’ has gone 3-3 over his past six Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Billy Quarantillo (18-6 MMA) will also enter tonight’s co-headliner looking to rebound, this after suffering a submission loss to Youssef Zalal in his most recent effort this past March. Like Swanson, Quarantillo has gone 3-3 over his past six fights overall.

Round one of the UFC Tampa co-main event begins and Billy Quarantillo comes forward with a head kick which is blocked. Cub Swanson has his hands very low to start. Billy tries another head kick which is blocked. He lands a follow up low kick. Swanson with a calf kick. He lands another and then a right hand over the top. Quarantillo with a low kick. Cub counters with a right hand. He tries a head kick, but it is blocked. Billy with a kick to the body. Both men lands hooks. Billy Quarantillo with a nice left hand. Cub Swanson replies with a big right. He lands another. Quarantillo is in trouble. Another big shot from ‘Killer Cub’. Quarantillo answers with a 1-2. Swanson retreats and then goes to the body with a straight right. A big 1-2 from Cub. Somehow Billy at that. He replies with a jab. Swanson with a low kick. Billy Quarantillo answers with a right hand. A good low kick from Billy Q. He comes forward with a nice combination. He shoots in and scores a takedown to close out round one.

Round two of the UFC Tampa co-main event begins and the fighters trade low kicks to start. Cub Swanson with a right hand. Billy Quarantillo answers with a 1-2. Big hooks from both men in the pocket. Billy forces the clinch and pushes Cub against the cage. Swanson breaks free and lands three straight right hands. Another clinch. Billy Q with a knee to the body. Swanson breaks free and lands a nice 1-2. Billy Quarantillo with a good jab in return. Huge shots in the pocket. Billy with a nice knee up the middle. He forces the clinch and pushes the veteran against the cage. Good uppercuts from Billy. Swanson breaks free from the fence. The fighters trade shots in the pocket. Billy Quarantillo looks for a single leg takedown. Cub Swanson defends but is pressed against the cage. Billy drops for a takedown and gets it. Swanson is right back up to his feet. Just over a minute remains in the round. Big shots from both men. Swanson with a nice combination that appears to stun his opponent. Quarantillo charges in with a flurry and then forces the clinch. He shoots for a takedown and gets it. Cub is back up but Billy clips him with a jab as the horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Billy Quarantillo throws a combination and then lands a low kick. Swanson with a jab and then a high kick which partially connects. Billy Q pumps his jab. Swanson rips a right hand to the body. Another good hook from Quarantillo. Cub Swanson answers with a right hand. Billy shoots in for a takedown. He doesn’t get it. Swanson with a right hand and Billy crumbles and is out cold.

Official UFC Tampa Results: Cub Swanson def. Billy Quarantillo via KO in Round 3

Who would you like to see Swanson fight next following his KO victory over Quarantillo this evening in Florida?

