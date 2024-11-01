Daniel Cormier slams ‘Moron’ UFC 308 fighter for harshly criticizing his commentary

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn’t happy with welterweight fighter Rinat Fakhretdinov’s scathing criticism of his commentary following a controversial win at UFC 308.

Fakhretdinov picked up a unanimous decision win over UFC debutee Carlos Leal at UFC 308 last weekend in Abu Dhabi. Despite many pundits and fans scoring the fight in Leal’s favor, all three judges went the other way, prompting the UFC commentators to label the decision as a robbery.

After getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards, a reporter asked Fakhretdinov about the UFC commentators, including Cormier, scoring the fight in Leal’s favor.

Rinat Fakhretdinov fires back at "really bad commentators" Daniel Cormier, Paul Felder and Jon Anik for questioning his #UFC308 win. "After your words, people will say again the Arabs bought the decision." pic.twitter.com/JOwCkvzC6n — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 26, 2024

“Why is everybody surprised with the decision? Really bad commentators,” Fakhretdinov said of Cormier, Jon Anik, and Paul Felder. “First off, it was pretty close, could’ve gone either way. But I had no doubts the second and third rounds were mine. So after your words, people will say again [that] the Arabs bought the decision.”