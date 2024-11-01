Daniel Cormier slams ‘Moron’ UFC 308 fighter for harshly criticizing his commentary

By Curtis Calhoun - November 1, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn’t happy with welterweight fighter Rinat Fakhretdinov’s scathing criticism of his commentary following a controversial win at UFC 308.

Daniel Cormier, Rinat Fakhretdinov

Fakhretdinov picked up a unanimous decision win over UFC debutee Carlos Leal at UFC 308 last weekend in Abu Dhabi. Despite many pundits and fans scoring the fight in Leal’s favor, all three judges went the other way, prompting the UFC commentators to label the decision as a robbery.

After getting the nod on the judges’ scorecards, a reporter asked Fakhretdinov about the UFC commentators, including Cormier, scoring the fight in Leal’s favor.

“Why is everybody surprised with the decision? Really bad commentators,” Fakhretdinov said of Cormier, Jon Anik, and Paul Felder. “First off, it was pretty close, could’ve gone either way. But I had no doubts the second and third rounds were mine. So after your words, people will say again [that] the Arabs bought the decision.”

Daniel Cormier issues fiery response to Rinat Fakhretdinov’s harsh remarks

Cormier was asked about Fakhretdinov’s post-fight comments during a recent Q+A session ahead of UFC Edmonton.

“I don’t know what this dude was talking about,” Cormier said of Fakhretdinov. “Listen, bro, he lost. I don’t care how many times he complains. These fighters, they go and they fight, and it was so clear that [Fakhretdinov] lost the fight. He gets a microphone and he goes and sticks his foot in his mouth…

“That’s the problem, he’s a moron, and he just needs to recognize that he lost. Just take [the criticism], you got gifted a win. Take it and keep your head tucked down until you fight somebody next time!”

As of this writing, Fakhretdinov hasn’t responded to Cormier’s comments.

Fakhretdinov remains unbeaten in his UFC tenure with the victory at UFC 308. Before UFC 308, Fakhretdinov defeated the likes of Bryan Battle, Kevin Lee, and Nicolas Dalby.

Cormier will be on the call this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Edmonton, featuring a flyweight headliner between Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Rinat Fakhretdinov UFC

Related

Brendan Schaub, Jorge Masvidal

Brendan Schaub opens up on talks with Jorge Masvidal for bare-knuckle MMA fight: "I gave them an outlandish number"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2024
Beneil Dariush
UFC

Beneil Dariush contemplates move to welterweight amid UFC hiatus: "I can just fight more often"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush is in a weird spot as he prepares for his return.

Stipe Miocic
UFC

Stipe Miocic quiets talk of retirement ahead of UFC 309 return: "Right now I'm just going to worry about the fight"

Josh Evanoff - November 1, 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is undecided on retirement ahead of his return.

Ian Machado Garry, Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Ian Machado Garry vs. Joaquin Buckley booked for UFC Tampa headliner

Curtis Calhoun - November 1, 2024

Top 10 UFC welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry and Joaquin Buckley will meet in the main event of UFC Tampa on December 14th.

Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

REPORT | Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev not an option for UFC 310

Cole Shelton - November 1, 2024

Alex Pereira is unlikely to make a fourth defense of his light heavyweight title in 2024.

Ilia Topuria, Max Holloway, UFC 308

TJ Dillashaw explains what went wrong for Max Holloway in UFC 308 KO loss to Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles - November 1, 2024
Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev's team doubts Alex Pereira fights at UFC 310: "This is all just talk"

Fernando Quiles - November 1, 2024

The team of Magomed Ankalaev isn’t sold on Alex Pereira taking a short-notice fight at UFC 310.

Brandon Moreno
Brandon Moreno

UFC Edmonton Weigh-in Results: Moreno vs. Albazi, Blanchfield vs. Namajunas Official

Fernando Quiles - November 1, 2024

The UFC Edmonton event is upon us, and the weigh-ins are ongoing.

Diego Lopes UFC 306
Ilia Topuria

Diego Lopes makes his case for the next crack at Ilia Topuria and offers to fight him in Spain: “This fight will be a renewal”

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2024

UFC star Diego Lopes has made it crystal clear that he wants the next shot at UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Stipe Miocic
Stipe Miocic

Stipe Miocic is full of confidence ahead of UFC 309 title fight with Jon Jones: “I’m going to do what I want to do!”

Harry Kettle - November 1, 2024

UFC star Stipe Miocic is feeling confident heading into his blockbuster UFC 309 title fight against Jon Jones next month.