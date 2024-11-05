Ryan Hall details plethora of injuries and surgeries that has led to layoff

By Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

Ryan Hall is looking to make the walk to the Octagon again.

Ryan Hall

Hall hasn’t fought since December of 2021 when he beat Darrick Minner. Since then, the fan-favorite has dealt with plenty of injuries and has had 19 surgeries since his last fight.

“Basically, the most serious unfortunate health stuff that I have ever experienced in my life,” Hall said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’ve had 21 general anesthesia surgeries since that fight, sorry 19, there were two prior. I got fallen on, tore my ACL, had to fix a plantar plate, got fallen on again, and had to have a tightrope surgery the one that Pat Mahomes and a couple of other people have had. The ACL got infected, had to have a couple of septic arthritis. The tight rope, I was actually allergic to the hardware they put in my somehow, so had to have that re-done. It’s been interesting but on the back end of it.”

Although Ryan Hall had nearly 20 surgeries and has dealt with a plethora of injuries, he knew he would fight again.

Ryan Hall knew he’d fight again

“No. Right before I fought Ilia Topuria in 2021, I got fallen on then, I went 15 years completely bulletproof,” Hall said. “I ended up getting fallen on and tore my hip right before that fight and I didn’t know how much that really affected me. At that point, it was 17 years of combat sports, so you spend all that time competing and training. The same thing that makes you tough can do you in. The big one recently was I had a torn shoulder.

“Getting that all fixed as well has been huge,” Hall added. “It’s been interesting because more than half of the surgeries I have had are ‘Oops, we screwed that one up, let’s do that again.’ I had six elbow surgeries and five knee surgeries. As a patient, you can’t vet doctors and medical staff. There was a period of time when I was in daily pain, but being on the back side, I never lost hope that I’d be back.”

Despite all the injuries, Ryan Hall says he’s getting close to returning. He envisions an early 2025 return. But, he does say the layoff has been frustrating, especially looking at where he could be in the division.

“I had long stretches of time that no one would fight me. I’d get declined. Turns out, your only loss is under difficult circumstances (to the champ). I had a bunch of injuries going into that fight, and he’s a great fighter,” Hall said. “The only fight you have lost is to the current champ. I had just signed on to fight Pat Sabatini and that’s when I tore my ACL. That was the beginning of this saga. It is frustrating because you think of what could be or what could have been.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ryan Hall UFC

Related

Sean Strickland Song Yadong

Sean Strickland scolded by UFC bantamweight Song Yadong over latest remarks towards Chinese people

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2024
Michael Chandler
UFC

Michael Chandler explains why UFC 309 fight with Charles Oliveira is the perfect script after being stiffed on Conor McGregor bout

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2024

Michael Chandler believes his UFC 309 rematch with Charles Oliveira is the perfect scenario.

SHavkat Rakhmonov Belal Muhammad
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Shavkat Rakhmonov not buying Belal Muhammad's recovery time following infection: "I don't believe it's gonna be six weeks"

Fernando Quiles - November 5, 2024

Shavkat Rakhmonov isn’t sold on Belal Muhammad fully recovering in six weeks.

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 182
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 182 with Ryan Hall and Cody Stamann

Cole Shelton - November 5, 2024

The 182nd episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 100.

Khabib Nurmagomedov
UFC

Khabib Nurmagomedov recalls beating up two brothers back-to-back in street fight

Harry Kettle - November 5, 2024

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has looked back at a memory that many fans won’t be familiar with.

Joe Pyfer

Joe Pyfer calls for a rematch with Dustin Stoltzfus following UFC Edmonton: “I want my revenge fight”

Harry Kettle - November 5, 2024
Brandon Moreno, Amir Albazi, UFC Edmonton
Brandon Moreno

What's next for Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi after UFC Edmonton?

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2024

The UFC was in Alberta, Canada for UFC Edmonton with a ranked flyweight matchup headlining the card as Brandon Moreno took on Amir Albazi.

Tyron Woodley, Mike Tyson, Jake Paul
Mike Tyson

Tyron Woodley believes Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is a "very even fight"

Cole Shelton - November 4, 2024

Tyron Woodley doesn’t think Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is the squash match that many people are making it out to be.

Arman Tsarukyan, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

REPORT | Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 official for UFC 311 in Los Angeles

Josh Evanoff - November 4, 2024

It appears that Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan 2 is official for UFC 311 in January.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Dustin Poirier seemingly approves Max Holloway trilogy fight for final UFC appearance: "The last dance"

Josh Evanoff - November 4, 2024

It appears that Dustin Poirier wants to face Max Holloway in his final UFC fight.