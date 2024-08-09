Daniel Cormier shoots down an interim LW title fight amidst Islam Makhachev’s hiatus: “Speaking titles into existence?”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier scoffed at Arman Tsarukyan’s idea for an interim title fight as Islam Makhachev recovers from injury.

Makhachev is sidelined with a hand injury he suffered during his UFC 302 title fight with Dustin Poirier earlier this year. He was originally anticipated to headline UFC 308 in Abu Dhabi, but due to his injury, he won’t be fully recovered in time for the event.

Makhachev will likely face Arman Tsarukyan upon his return. Tsarukyan most recently defeated former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 300.

During Makhachev’s recovery, Tsarukayn recently pitched an interim title fight to keep the division active. He listed a few opponents for a potential interim title fight, as you can view here.

Cormier, Makhachev’s good friend and former teammate, feels an interim title bout isn’t needed due to Makhachev’s recent activity.