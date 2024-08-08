Israel Adesanya apologizes to controversial Olympian Imane Khelif over recent transgender allegations: “My bad!”

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has apologized to controversial Olympian Imane Khelif after labeling her as a biological man.

Adesanya returns at UFC 305 later this month against UFC middleweight titleholder Dricus du Plessis in Perth. He returns to the Octagon after almost a full year away from fighting, stemming from a loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

Adesanya took some heat last week on social media when he publically attacked Khelif and accused her of fighting women as a biological man. Khelif failed a gender eligibility test at a 2023 event, stoking the flames of speculation regarding her 2024 Summer Olympics appearance in women’s boxing.

After it was reported that Khelif suffers from Swyer syndrome, a rare condition in which women can have an X and a Y chromosome (man), Adesanya has backtracked on his stance.