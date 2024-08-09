Chad Mendes details why he lists Jose Aldo as his toughest UFC opponent over Conor McGregor

Chad Mendes says Jose Aldo, not Conor McGregor, was the toughest opponent he’s ever fought in the UFC.

Mendes is a two-time featherweight title challenger and one-time interim featherweight title challenger in the UFC. He fought 14 times in the UFC and fought the who’s who of the promotion, including Aldo and McGregor.

According to Mendes, he says Aldo was the toughest opponent he fought in the UFC, despite many thinking it was McGregor.

“Aldo’s a beast,” Mendes told MMA Fighting. “I still tell everybody to this day, that was my toughest fight. Everyone always thinks it’s Conor [McGregor], but it wasn’t. Aldo was next level. I think that took about 10 years off my life, I always say. That night I got back to the hotel, I was pissing blood. I’d never had that happen on any of my fights. I was pretty beat up after that fight.”

It was massive praise for Jose Aldo from Chad Mendes, who was also impressed that the Brazilian is still fighting at such a high-level as he was blown away by his performance at UFC 301 in his return to MMA.

“He’s a beast, man,” Mendes said. “I’m definitely not surprised he came back and completely dominated like that. … I didn’t even know he was coming back [for UFC 307]. He doesn’t need to. I think he just has the true love for it. And honestly, I do too, that’s why I keep coming back. But that’s awesome, man. I always like watching Aldo fight.”

As for Chad Mendes, he announced his retirement from combat sports following his split decision loss to Eddie Alvarez in his second BKFC bout back in April of 2023. Mendes won his BKFC debut as he beat Joshuah Alvarez by knockout.

In his UFC career, Mendes went 9-5 and has notable wins over Clay Guida, Darren Elkins, and Ricardo Lamas.