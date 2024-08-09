Chad Mendes details why he lists Jose Aldo as his toughest UFC opponent over Conor McGregor

By Cole Shelton - August 8, 2024

Chad Mendes says Jose Aldo, not Conor McGregor, was the toughest opponent he’s ever fought in the UFC.

Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo

Mendes is a two-time featherweight title challenger and one-time interim featherweight title challenger in the UFC. He fought 14 times in the UFC and fought the who’s who of the promotion, including Aldo and McGregor.

According to Mendes, he says Aldo was the toughest opponent he fought in the UFC, despite many thinking it was McGregor.

“Aldo’s a beast,” Mendes told MMA Fighting. “I still tell everybody to this day, that was my toughest fight. Everyone always thinks it’s Conor [McGregor], but it wasn’t. Aldo was next level. I think that took about 10 years off my life, I always say. That night I got back to the hotel, I was pissing blood. I’d never had that happen on any of my fights. I was pretty beat up after that fight.”

It was massive praise for Jose Aldo from Chad Mendes, who was also impressed that the Brazilian is still fighting at such a high-level as he was blown away by his performance at UFC 301 in his return to MMA.

“He’s a beast, man,” Mendes said. “I’m definitely not surprised he came back and completely dominated like that. … I didn’t even know he was coming back [for UFC 307]. He doesn’t need to. I think he just has the true love for it. And honestly, I do too, that’s why I keep coming back. But that’s awesome, man. I always like watching Aldo fight.”

As for Chad Mendes, he announced his retirement from combat sports following his split decision loss to Eddie Alvarez in his second BKFC bout back in April of 2023. Mendes won his BKFC debut as he beat Joshuah Alvarez by knockout.

In his UFC career, Mendes went 9-5 and has notable wins over Clay Guida, Darren Elkins, and Ricardo Lamas.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chad Mendes Conor McGregor Jose Aldo UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier shoots down an interim LW title fight amidst Islam Makhachev's hiatus: "Speaking titles into existence?"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024
Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya apologizes to controversial Olympian Imane Khelif over recent transgender allegations: "My bad!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has apologized to controversial Olympian Imane Khelif after labeling her as a biological man.

Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre Topuria
UFC

Ilia Topuria's brother Aleksandre announces UFC signing: "Joining the major league!"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2024

The brother of featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, Aleksandre Topuria, has now signed with the UFC.

Dricus Du Plessis, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Dricus Du Plessis warns Islam Makhachev of pursuing middleweight title: "He's dreaming real big"

Cole Shelton - August 8, 2024

Dricus Du Plessis has warned Islam Makhachev of pursuing the middleweight title.

Chael Sonnen, Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Chael Sonnen argues that Sean O'Malley is the biggest star in MMA: "He's the guy around here"

Josh Evanoff - August 8, 2024

Chael Sonnen believes current UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley is the biggest star in MMA.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis blames Israel Adesanya for UFC 305 fight having any racial overtones: "The words that he screamed..."

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024
Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira
Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall gives Alex Pereira an ultimatum for potential heavyweight fight: "See him there"

Curtis Calhoun - August 8, 2024

Interim UFC heavyweight titleholder Tom Aspinall has a message for Alex Pereira if the light heavyweight champ decides to move up.

Michael Chandler and Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan has 3 opponents in mind for potential UFC interim lightweight title fight

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

Arman Tsarukyan has 3 opponents in mind for his potential UFC interim lightweight title fight.

Dricus du Plessis, Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya plans to send fans a reminder in UFC 305 title fight with Dricus Du Plessis: “I am still that dude”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

Israel Adesanya is planning to send fans a reminder when he meets Dricus Du Plessis in a title fight at UFC 305.

Kamaru Usman, Belal Muhammad, UFC
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad get heated in latest social media exchange: “You were protected by UFC”

Susan Cox - August 8, 2024

UFC welterweight’s Kamaru Usman and Belal Muhammad got heated in their latest social media exchange.