Arman Tsarukyan has 3 opponents in mind for potential UFC interim lightweight title fight

Arman Tsarukyan has 3 opponents in mind for his potential UFC interim lightweight title fight.

At 27, ‘Ahalkalakets’ (22-3 MMA) has won his last four fights in the Octagon, most recently defeating Charles Oliveira (34-10 MMA) at April’s historic UFC 300 event.

With the win, Tsarukyan secured his shot at lightweight gold.

It was to be Arman Tsarukyan vs. UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (26-1 MMA) at UFC 308 at the Etihad Arena In Abu Dhabi, on Saturday October 26th.

Unfortunately, Makhachev recently injured his hand with an expected recovery sidelining him until late 2024 of even 2025.

During a recent appearance on ‘Submission Radio’ Tsarukyan is making it known that should his title bout with Makhachev be delayed until 2025, he’s open to facing another contender for interim status:

“My manager told me I was gonna fight in October versus Islam, and then he said to UFC that he got injured. Now, they’ve moved that fight to December or maybe next year. Of course it’s sad, because I already started training really hard and I’m in shape. … But it is what it is.”

Continuing, Arman Tsarukyan shared his list of potential opponents for an interim title fight (h/t MMANews):

“If it’s December, for me it doesn’t matter. I’m gonna wait and train as much as I can. If Islam can’t fight this year, for sure I would like to fight for the interim title, and it doesn’t matter who is gonna be in front of me. Dustin Poirier, he is a solid fighter, and he has a lot of experience. Yeah, it would be great. Dustin, Gaethje — Michael Chandler as well.”

So there you have it Tsarukyan would gladly fight Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA), Justin Gaethje (25-5 MMA) or Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) for the interim lightweight title.

This of course is only speculation as to whether Dana White and the UFC will elect to go with an interim title fight based on the injury status of current champ Islam Makhachev.

Would you like to see an interim title fight for Arman Tsarukyan, and if so, who would you like to see as his opponent?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!