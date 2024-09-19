Daniel Cormier predicts what will happen if Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic gets canceled again: “Opportunity for disappointment”

By Curtis Calhoun - September 19, 2024

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier is already preparing for the worst circumstances ahead of Jon Jones’s return to the Octagon against Stipe Miocic.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones, Stipe Miocic

Jones and Miocic are scheduled to headline UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in November. After they were supposed to fight last year at UFC 295, the heavyweight matchup between legends will (hopefully) come to fruition.

Since Jones’s withdrawal from UFC 295 due to injury, Tom Aspinall won the interim heavyweight championship, a title he defended at UFC 304. Aspinall will serve as the backup fighter at UFC 309 for the Jones vs. Miocic headliner.

Cormier has plenty of experience with Jones and Miocic after multiple fights with them during his legendary career. He says if either Jones or Miocic are forced to withdraw for any reason, Aspinall won’t face the odd man out.

Daniel Cormier says Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane is the UFC 309 backup fight

During a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier predicted the UFC’s next move should Jones vs. Miocic fall through ahead of UFC 309.

“Now you have an opportunity to be let down, an opportunity for disappointment,” Cormier said of Jones vs. Miocic. “If one of those dudes gets hurt, neither one of them is fighting Tom Aspinall. You’re out of your mind [Chael], no way. When Jon Jones got hurt, the first time, Sergei Pavlovich was the backup fighter. If somebody gets hurt, get ready for Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane. Mark my words.”

Dana White went on record to say that he believes Jones will return for one final fight against Aspinall. Meanwhile, he feels Miocic will walk away from combat sports, regardless of the UFC 309 outcome.

Cormier will be cageside for UFC 309 to commentate Jones vs. Miocic. If the main event suffers a crack, Cormier believes fans should prepare for an entirely new booking.

