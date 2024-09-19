Daniel Cormier predicts what will happen if Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic gets canceled again: “Opportunity for disappointment”

UFC analyst Daniel Cormier is already preparing for the worst circumstances ahead of Jon Jones’s return to the Octagon against Stipe Miocic.

Jones and Miocic are scheduled to headline UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden in November. After they were supposed to fight last year at UFC 295, the heavyweight matchup between legends will (hopefully) come to fruition.

Since Jones’s withdrawal from UFC 295 due to injury, Tom Aspinall won the interim heavyweight championship, a title he defended at UFC 304. Aspinall will serve as the backup fighter at UFC 309 for the Jones vs. Miocic headliner.

Cormier has plenty of experience with Jones and Miocic after multiple fights with them during his legendary career. He says if either Jones or Miocic are forced to withdraw for any reason, Aspinall won’t face the odd man out.