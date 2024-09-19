Paul Hughes eyeing Bellator title fight against Usman Nurmagomedov with victory over A.J. McKee: “It’s got to be next”

By Josh Evanoff - September 19, 2024

Paul Hughes is angling for a fight with Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov.

Paul Hughes, Usman Nurmagomedov

‘Big News’ is still early on in his tenure with PFL and Bellator. Paul Hughes famously chose to sign with Donn Davis and the promotion, over Dana White and the UFC earlier this year. In his promotional debut earlier this summer, the Irishman scored a second-round knockout victory over Bobby King.

Next month, Paul Hughes will return to the cage in Saudi Arabia on PFL pay-per-view. On the undercard of Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira, the lightweight prospect will face former Bellator champion, A.J. McKee. For his part, ‘Mercenary’ enters the contest on a four-fight winning streak, last defeating Clay Collard by submission in February.

The former Cage Warriors star broke down his return in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. There, Paul Hughes previewed his fight with A.J. McKee, and also his future plans. Speaking in the interview, the lightweight contender opened up on a potential bout with Bellator champion, Usman Nurmagomedov. For his part, the Russian is coming off a decision win over Alexandr Shabliy earlier this month.

RELATED: PFL CEO OPENS UP ON JAKE PAUL’S MMA DEBUT AHEAD OF MIKE TYSON BOUT: “HIS OPPONENT WILL BE VERY CREDIBLE”

Paul Hughes

Image via: @dollyclew on Instagram

Paul Hughes targeting fight with Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov

While Paul Hughes could either fight in PFL or Bellator after facing McKee, he believes a title shot in the latter makes the most sense. In the interview with MMA Junkie, the lightweight also drew parallels between a fight with Usman Nurmagomedov, and Conor McGregor’s bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Hughes seemingly views the potential title fight as part two between Ireland and Russia.

“Right now what is most exciting to me is definitely fighting Usman.” Paul Hughes stated in the interview. “That’s Russia vs. Ireland 2. That’s an Irishman vs. a Nurmagomedov. Obviously, there’s going to be a storyline there as well with A.J. supposed to be the next guy up, but whenever I beat him, it’s got to be me next.” (h/t MMA Junkie)

He continued, “Usman is a guy I’ve called out a couple of times on social media. I was going to call him out after my debut with Bellator but he had just been booked that week. He’s definitely someone that I’ve kept my eye on, and whenever I beat A.J., then we’ll see what happens.”

What do you make of these comments from the Bellator fighter? Do you want to see Usman Nurmagomedov vs. Paul Hughes?

