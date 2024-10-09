Daniel Cormier dismisses PFL and Bellator, says UFC is the only place to earn “Superstardom”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the UFC is the only MMA promotion in which athletes truly have an opportunity to achieve a superstar fame level.

Cormier sat cage-side as UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defeated Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. Pereira defended the belt for the third time in just seven months and rallied from early adversity to finish Rountree.

Cormier is a student of MMA, going back to his rapid rise to the UFC and multiple world championships. Before he signed with the UFC, he made a name for himself in promotions like Strikeforce and King of the Cage.

Cormier achieved legend status during his UFC run. As PFL and Bellator attempt to close the gap with the UFC and add more options for fighters, Cormier believes these promotions are biting off more than they can chew.