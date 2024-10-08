Alex Pereira fuels future heavyweight move in chilling social media post: “One of my favorite moments”

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira took to social media to further allude to a quest to become a three-division UFC titleholder.

Pereira rallied late to knock out Khalil Rountree Jr. in the UFC 307 main event last Saturday in Salt Lake City. He’s successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight title three times in just seven months.

In addition to his light heavyweight title reign, Pereira envisions at least one heavyweight appearance before hanging up the gloves. Potential superfights with Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones have been tossed around by fans and pundits this year.

Pereira seemed to confirm his lingering interest in moving up to heavyweight in a recent social media post.