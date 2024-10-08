Alex Pereira fuels future heavyweight move in chilling social media post: “One of my favorite moments”
UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira took to social media to further allude to a quest to become a three-division UFC titleholder.
Pereira rallied late to knock out Khalil Rountree Jr. in the UFC 307 main event last Saturday in Salt Lake City. He’s successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight title three times in just seven months.
In addition to his light heavyweight title reign, Pereira envisions at least one heavyweight appearance before hanging up the gloves. Potential superfights with Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones have been tossed around by fans and pundits this year.
Pereira seemed to confirm his lingering interest in moving up to heavyweight in a recent social media post.
Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall fight talks resurface
In a recent Instagram post, Pereira re-shared the viral photo of Aspinall staring him down at UFC 300.
View this post on Instagram
“This is one my favorite moments before a fight,” Pereira posted Tuesday.
It didn’t take long for Aspinall to acknowledge Pereira’s post.
Aspinall will likely face the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner after UFC 309 next month. But, it’s uncertain if the winner will stick around for a clash with Aspinall, as both fighters have hinted at retirement.
If that’s the case, Aspinall vs. Pereira could make sense for the lineal UFC heavyweight championship. Aspinall defended the interim belt by finishing Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.
There seems to be mutual respect between Pereira and Aspinall ahead of their potential super fight. Aspinall praised Pereira’s light heavyweight run in numerous interviews and even confirmed his interest in making the fight happen.
2025 could be an eventful year for the heavyweight division, regardless of how UFC 309 plays out. Pereira and Aspinall could potentially be on a collision course.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Alex Pereira UFC