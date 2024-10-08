Alex Pereira fuels future heavyweight move in chilling social media post: “One of my favorite moments”

By Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira took to social media to further allude to a quest to become a three-division UFC titleholder.

Alex Pereira

Pereira rallied late to knock out Khalil Rountree Jr. in the UFC 307 main event last Saturday in Salt Lake City. He’s successfully defended the UFC light heavyweight title three times in just seven months.

In addition to his light heavyweight title reign, Pereira envisions at least one heavyweight appearance before hanging up the gloves. Potential superfights with Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones have been tossed around by fans and pundits this year.

Pereira seemed to confirm his lingering interest in moving up to heavyweight in a recent social media post.

Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall fight talks resurface

In a recent Instagram post, Pereira re-shared the viral photo of Aspinall staring him down at UFC 300.

“This is one my favorite moments before a fight,” Pereira posted Tuesday.

It didn’t take long for Aspinall to acknowledge Pereira’s post.


Aspinall will likely face the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic winner after UFC 309 next month. But, it’s uncertain if the winner will stick around for a clash with Aspinall, as both fighters have hinted at retirement.

If that’s the case, Aspinall vs. Pereira could make sense for the lineal UFC heavyweight championship. Aspinall defended the interim belt by finishing Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304.

There seems to be mutual respect between Pereira and Aspinall ahead of their potential super fight. Aspinall praised Pereira’s light heavyweight run in numerous interviews and even confirmed his interest in making the fight happen.

2025 could be an eventful year for the heavyweight division, regardless of how UFC 309 plays out. Pereira and Aspinall could potentially be on a collision course.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira UFC

Related

Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena, UFC 307

Raquel Pennington calls for an immediate rematch with Julianna Pena after UFC 307: "I do not feel I lost that fight"

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024
Ilia Topuria, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Ilia Topuria warns Islam Makhachev ahead of possible LW move: "Let's settle it like adults!"

Curtis Calhoun - October 8, 2024

Tensions are boiling between UFC champions Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev ahead of Topuria’s first featherweight title defense.

UFC

"Big" John McCarthy scolds UFC 307 referee: "You absolutely just sh*t the bed"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

“Big” John McCarthy has gone off on one controversial referee who was on duty for UFC 307.

Alex Pereira weigh-in
Alex Pereira

Former UFC veteran puts Alex Pereira above Islam Makhachev on pound-for-pound list

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

Alex Pereira should be regarded as the number one pound-for-pound fighter, says one ex-UFC veteran.

Alex Pereira
Dana White

Dana White knows Alex Pereira run won't last forever: "It’s not like he’s 28 and he’s got this many fights"

Fernando Quiles - October 8, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White knows Alex Pereira’s days inside the Octagon won’t last forever.

What's next for the stars of UFC 307?

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 179, UFC Vegas 98
MMA Podcasts

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 179 with Alex Morono and Josh Fremd

Cole Shelton - October 8, 2024

The 179th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC Vegas 98.

Khalil Rountree
Khalil Rountree

Anderson Silva praises Khalil Rountree Jr following UFC 307 performance

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

Anderson Silva has praised Khalil Rountree Jr for his performance in the main event of UFC 307 last weekend.

Justin Gaethje and Conor McGregor
Justin Gaethje

Conor McGregor reportedly turned down Justin Gaethje multiple times

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

According to Ali Abdelaziz, Conor McGregor has turned down a fight with Justin Gaethje on at least five different occasions.

Alex Pereira
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman explains why he believes Alex Pereira is P4P number one in the UFC

Harry Kettle - October 8, 2024

UFC star Kamaru Usman believes Alex Pereira is the number one male pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion right now.